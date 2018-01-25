Fred Flintstone dream car: Canadian “log” car.

Who would have thought? A Canadian firm has created perhaps the world’s only, actual log car. It’s also the fastest, at 90 km/hr. (Apparently its top speed would be over 200km/h but that has never been tested.)

It’s called the “Cedar Rocket”, and it’s basically a single large cedar tree trunk with wheels and small jet engines and electric motor and batteries.

The idea came from Pioneer Log Homes co-founder and president, Bryan Reid Sr. after visiting an expensive annual car auction in Arizona.

Based in Williams Lake. British Columbia about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver, Pioneer Log Homes builds very expensive homes, and from the car auction Reid got the idea for a unique, and expensive, concept car.

With help from a mechanic friend, and another friend and client who owns Buffalo Turbine of New York, the project to create an actual single western cedar log car began.

They first chose a tree trunk that was about 200 years old.

Using parts from a Mazda RX-8 they began but soon found fuel for the turbines to be a problem, so they decided on an electric concept using batteries.

Since it’s creation the log car has toured car shows and events around North America for the past two years, until it was put up for auction at the same Barrett Jackson car auction in Arizona which inspired the original creation back in 2014.

The car was sold for $175,000 USD with Reid saying the money would be donated to Canadian and U.S veteran’s organisations.

But then, an amazing thing happened in what has to be a first for the long running and famous auction. The winner put the vehicle immediately back on the block to raise more money for the veterans groups. It sold then for $100,000…and that winner did the same thing, with the car going a third time for $75,000. In all a total of $350,000 USD or C$436,000 going to the veterans groups including Canada’s Royal Canadian Legion.

Reid says although it’s “a thing of beauty”, it’s unlikely that he’ll build another version of the log car.

Additional information- sources