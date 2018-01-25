Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Co-Founder of the Malala Fund, Malala Yousafzai participate in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum Thursday, January 25, 2018 in Davos, Switzerland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada doubles funding to educate world’s children

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced Canada will double its annual contribution to provide education for children, and especially girls, in developing countries. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, he said Canada will contribute $180 million to the Global Partnership for Education for 2018-2020.

“Canada is committed to making sure young people around the world, especially girls, get the education they deserve,” said Trudeau in a news release. “A quality basic education is one of the most important things we can do for children, and the path forward to a more gender equal, peaceful, prosperous world.”

The government of Canada is officially “committed to investing in education around the world, especially for girls.”

Schooling for poorest, most vulnerable

The release goes on to say the pledge will provide targeted support for girls’ education and help strengthen education systems in developing countries. It adds Canada has long supported the partnership which helps provide education for  children, especially the poorest, most vulnerable and those living in fragile or conflicted-affected countries.

Trudeau made the announcement with global education advocate Malala Yousafzai sitting beside him. As a student she was shot by the Taliban while on her way to school in Pakistan. She has worked tirelessly to promote education for girls and has won a Nobel Peace Prize. Yousafzai has been made an honourary Canadian citizen.

