American ship trapped in the Port of Montreal

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 26 January, 2018

The USS Little Rock was on its way to its home port in Mayport, Florida, when it stopped in the Port of Montreal.

Coming through the St. Lawrence Seaway from Buffalo, New York, where it was commissioned on December 16, 2017, the 118-metre Freedom-variant vessel could not continue the journey.

This very cold winter of 2017/18 took its toll and the ship has been moored in Montreal’s Old Port since Christmas Eve.

Last Sunday, January 21st, Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson said the Navy had decided to leave the ship in Montreal until the winter weather improves.

Montreal’s Old Port seen during warmer weather. The port is welcoming more and more cruise ships bringing people to visit one of Canada’s oldest cities. (CBC)

Hillson reported the crew was fine, and continuing with training and readiness while waiting for warmer temperatures.

Generally the St. Lawrence Seaway is navigable again by the middle of March.

Ice conditions, unusually thick this year have caused similar situations all through the seaway.

Just west of Montreal, six ships were stopped on New Years Eve near Kahnawake.

And a few days into the new year a ferry carrying about 20 passengers across the St. Lawrence River from south-shore Lévis to Quebec City was trapped in ice for more than four hours.

