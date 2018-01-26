Over one million Canadians are raising their children after separating from their partners.

Co-parenting advice offered in new book

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 26 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

An estimated 1.2 million Canadian parents were no longer in a spousal or common-law relationship with their child’s mother or father in 2011, according to government statistics. Co-parenting their children can be difficult and fraught with emotion and perhaps conflict.

Karen Kristjanson found herself in this position and looked for books to find advice. When she found none, she decided to write one herself. She interviews 42 mothers and fathers and wrote Co-Parenting from the Inside Out: Voices of Moms and Dads.

Karen Kristjanson says it is difficult for separating parents to let go of intense feelings.

Listen

Among the difficulties parents told her about, she says “one of the big ones is to accept the reality of what’s happening. Because we have so many dreams wound up in our marriages and our families that just saying ‘okay, this isn’t what I wanted, this isn’t what I thought would happen. This is the reality that I have to deal with’—that’s a big challenge for lots of parents.”

Kristjanson says parents must accept their feelings and not let them get in the way of their dealings with their children and the other parent. She suggests several ways to let go of the feelings such as through therapy, journal writing or group meetings.

Legal agreements can help

She suggests parents take time to make good decisions and to not rush into them. And she says to avoid drama which can escalate.

A legal separation agreement can outline a plan for parents’ duties and schedules and can make it easier for parents to work out their joint responsibilities with regards their children.

Avoid drama, for the sake of the child, advises author.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Water crisis in Cape Town, S Africa: Coming to your city in the near future?

RCI | Français

Une bonhomie événementielle au 64e Carnaval de Québec

RCI | Español

El ambiente laboral en la política canadiense necesita de gran limpieza ética

RCI | 中文

一些加拿大年轻人选择不做房奴，他们的理由及众人的评论

العربية | RCI

قراءة من أونتاريو في الذكرى الأولى لمجزرة مسجد كيبيك

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine