Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland with Mexico's Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal, left, and Ambassador Robert E. Lighthizer, U.S. Trade Representative, during the final day of the third round of NAFTA negotiations in Ottawa on Sept. 27, 2017. The NAFTA negotiations are moving to non-capital cities for a first meeting outside of Washington, Mexico City and Ottawa, beginning in Montreal. (Sean Kilpatrick/CP)

NAFTA talks in Montreal end with glimmer of hope

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 27 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

A definite note of optimism could be felt reverberating Saturday in the 1960s industrial-style concrete halls of Montreal’s Hotel Bonaventure as negotiators from Canada, U.S. and Mexico hunkered down for a final stretch of talks into the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Teams of negotiators from the three countries have been in Montreal this week for the sixth of seven planned rounds of talks on how to modernize the $1.2 trillion trade pact.

“I think it was a positive week, we’re moving in the right direction but there is a long ways to go,” Canada’s chief negotiator, Steve Verheul, told reporter while walking between meetings Saturday.

Canada’s chief NAFTA negotiator Steve Verheul arrives at the sixth round of the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations on Friday, January 26, 2018 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Officials from all three delegations admitted the week-long intensive talks in Montreal have been more constructive than many had feared with negotiators tackling sensitive topics such as auto rules, dispute resolution, and a five-year review clause – all topics that were considered potential poison pills.

A Canadian official speaking on anonymity confirmed reports that negotiators closed a chapter on anti-corruption.

Substantial progress has been made on at least six other chapters of negotiations, officials said.

There are also plans for future rounds of negotiations in Mexico City and Washington over the next two months to build on the work done in Montreal.

And there’s hope there will be less ice between Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Chrystia Freeland, U.S. Trade Representatives Robert Lighthizer and and Mexico’s Ildefonso Guajardo when the three politicians leading the process meet in Montreal on Monday.

There are still substantial differences remaining between the three countries’ positions on everything from dispute resolution, to labour and the sunset clause demanded by the U.S.

John Melle, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for the Western Hemisphere,and chief negotiator at the sixth round of the North American Free Trade Agreement leaves for the break Friday, January 26, 2018 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

There are barely eight weeks left before the current schedule of talks expires, and U.S. President Donald Trump faces a decision soon about whether to extend the talks, pause during national elections in the U.S. and Mexico or start the process of cancelling NAFTA.

However, there are signs that the Canadian charm offensive and outreach to various stakeholders in the U.S. is paying off, said Maryscott Greenwood, CEO of the Canadian American Business Council.

Ten representatives from the Congressional Ways and Means subcommittee on trade were in Montreal for two days to get an update on the status of the negotiations.

They also met with Andrew Leslie, Canada’s parliamentary secretary of foreign affairs.

Greenwood said NAFTA enjoys bipartisan support from U.S. lawmakers from across the country.

“They all said it’s really important that we renegotiate NAFTA and come up with a new deal,” Greenwood told reporters in Montreal. “Nobody wanted to flip the table, nobody wanted us to pull out.”

U.S. lawmakers see the renegotiation as a perfect opportunity to modernise the 24-year-old accord, Greenwood said.

Canada’s diplomatic push and the charm offensive to engage with key U.S. stakeholders is bearing its fruits, Greenwood said.

There is also realization among many lawmakers who had in the past opposed the free trade deal that scuttling it would cause even bigger problems, she said.

“Coming in I was a little bit worried about this could be the end and now hopefully this is the end of the beginning, not the beginning of the end,” Greenwood said.

With files from The Canadian Press

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics

NAFTA talks in Montreal end with glimmer of hope

Environment, International, Society

Whale protections expand in the Gulf of St. Lawrence

Internet, Science and Technology

Canadian Forces get new vehicle

RCI | Français

Amazon Go, le magasin sans caisse, est-il une aubaine pour les voleurs?

RCI | Español

Apple tarde pero seguro: lanza HomePod, su altavoz inteligente

RCI | 中文

Facebook决定卸下媒体重担，重返社交中心

العربية | RCI

ماهي المعلومات التي تجمعها مايكروسوفت عن مستخدمي الكومبيوتر ؟

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine