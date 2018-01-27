Adolescence lasting longer, say scientists

For physical and social reasons, adolescence is lasting longer say some doctors and scientists in an opinion piece published in the scientific journal Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

They hold that early puberty has started adolescence in most parts of the world and it seems to end well in the 20s. At the same time, there has been a delay in the completion of education, marriage, and parenthood in many societies.

Canadian psychologist Alan Lescheid of Western University says it is important to not stigmatize young people for these delays.