Alessia Cara wins a first at the Grammys

Alessia Cara made history last night at the 60th annual Grammy awards in New York City.

The 21 year-old, from Brampton, Ontario was the first Canadian nominated for ‘Best New Artist’ to win the golden grammaphone.

Cara was is in great company with the nomination, joining Justin Beiber, Drake and Alanis Morisette, though none of these artists won in this category.

The late Leonard Cohen’s “You Want it Darker,” the single off of his 2016 album of the same name, won the award for best rock performance.

And The Weeknd‘s, 2016 album ‘Starboy’, won for ‘best urban contemporary album’. He is now the only artist to ever win in this category twice.

But he was not there to accept the Grammy this year.

Bruno Mars was the big winner of the night with six trophies including song, record and album of the year.