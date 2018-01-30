Melissa James, owner of Well Said: Toronto Speech Therapy clinic, said her business sees roughly 30 clients every week who want to work on their accent. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Accent modification: a fun process

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 30 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Accent reduction was one of the subjects covered in a recent CBC Radio series called, ‘The Accent Effect‘.

Based in Toronto, proudly proclaimed the ‘most multi-cultural’ city in the world, the series explored the blend of accents that can make for very interesting encounters.

One of the issues covered, along with favoured accents such as British and French, is the growing trend to work on ‘accent reduction’.

Melissa James is a speech pathologist in Toronto with a private practice called “Well Said”.

Listen

She says it’s not really accent reduction as much as it is working on “accent modification”.

You are not going from something to nothing, “everyone has an accent”, she clarifies.

“I’m having a lot of fun, I’d like to keep going because I’m learning a lot and I like being able to concentrate on myself for an hour of time a week.”

James says her area of expertise is working with people who find their accents are may be having negative effects,

“People are reporting that they feel less confident when they speak because of their accents, They feel that they’re not moving up in their careers because of their accents. And they feel that they aren’t able to blend in and assimilate in the way that they want to, because of their accents,” she says.

British accents and often French, are sometimes considered preferred accents, but James says that is not always the case for the individual.

‘Big Little Lies’ star James Tupper says he’s confident he can pass for an American, despite having ‘the thickest accent of any Nova Scotian you’ve ever imagined.’ (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She has worked with clients from London, Englland, France and the French-speaking province of Quebec

Despite the spotllight on the issues around accent reduction, James says it’s not new.

“The American Speed and Hearing Association published a position statement on accent modification, and the role of speech and language pathologists in that, in 1996.”

Vowel pronunciation is a key area of work for people  who’ve spokien another language before english according to James, as well as the stress on different syllables.

In general the stress in english is at the beginning of the word, rather than the end, “and also talking about intonation patterns, so how intonation is used, how pitch is used, how rhythm, timing and loudness are used in english, in the way that native speakers do.” James explains.

Practicing this work can be fun, and a lot of people keep at it, once they get going. They can hear their progress.

Some people are more inclined to pick up accents quicker, and children can be amazing in their facility and adaptablilty.

“I’m having a lot of fun, I’d like to keep going because I’m learning a lot and I like being able to concentrate on myself for an hour of time a week.”

Melissa James is passionate about her work. “Communication is all-encompassing; it’s what we do everyday when we interact with each other,” she says.

“I help people to communicate so that they can build stronger relationships with other people and so that they can have that human and meaningful connection that they’re looking for, and also so they can feel confident when they communicate, which is so important.”

(With files from CBC)

..

Share
Posted in Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Society

Menstruation goes online to end stigma

Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Accent modification: a fun process

International, Internet, Science and Technology

Ancient mystery: Canadian computer works on decoding

Arts and Entertainment, International

Alessia Cara wins a first at the Grammys

RCI | Français

MADE IN BEAUTIFUL (Belle Province) au théâtre Premier Acte à Québec jusqu'au 3 février

RCI | Español

El Instituto de Turismo y Hotelería de Quebec celebra sus 50 años en 2018

RCI | 中文

不能拼爹怎么办？经济学家建议设立婴儿基金

العربية | RCI

الهجوم التركي على عفرين السورية: الأكراد في لعبة الأمم

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine