Advocates against racism and police brutality held a vigil in Montreal on July 2, 2017. Canada’s government promises to learn more about the issues that affect black Canadians. (CBC)

Decade for People of African Descent recognized by Canada

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 30 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

On the eve of Black History Month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that the government will officially recognize the International Decade for People of African Descent, as declared by the United Nations. The decade spans 2015 to 2024.

Three per cent of Canadians identify as black, according to government statistics.

A news release from the prime minister’s office says the decade is “an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the important contributions people of African descent have made to Canadian society.”

A ‘framework’ to fight racism

It goes on to say the decade “provides a framework for recognition, justice, and development to fight racism, discrimination, and the ongoing inequalities that Canadians of African descent face.”

One of those inequalities was reflected by Canada’s Correctional Investigator whose 2011-12 report identified black inmates as one of the fastest growing sub-population in federal penitentiaries and highlighted “the increasing over-representation of this group.”

“Our commitment to the International Decade will help us better address the very real and unique challenges that Black Canadians face, and bring us closer to a more just and inclusive country,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a news release. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Research promised

A common complaint among black citizens is that they are stopped by police for no reason. In 2010, the Toronto Star newspaper requested police data through Canada’s Access to Information law and published a series of articles with statistical evidence of racial profiling by police. This included blacks being much more likely than whites to be stopped for no reason. The city of Toronto has taken steps to grapple with what has come to be known as “carding” and the issue has come up in other cities as well.

These are just some of the issues affecting black Canadians which the government promises to research “so we can better understand the particular challenges they face.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Society

Menstruation goes online to end stigma

Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Accent modification: a fun process

International, Internet, Science and Technology

Ancient mystery: Canadian computer works on decoding

Arts and Entertainment, International

Alessia Cara wins a first at the Grammys

RCI | Français

MADE IN BEAUTIFUL (Belle Province) au théâtre Premier Acte à Québec jusqu'au 3 février

RCI | Español

El Instituto de Turismo y Hotelería de Quebec celebra sus 50 años en 2018

RCI | 中文

不能拼爹怎么办？经济学家建议设立婴儿基金

العربية | RCI

الهجوم التركي على عفرين السورية: الأكراد في لعبة الأمم

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine