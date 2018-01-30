Menstruation goes online to end stigma

Menstruation has been shrouded in secrecy, nicknames and confusion so Canadian gynaecologists are taking action.

The new website, YourPeriod.ca, was launched today to handle all the questions one can imagine concerning menstruation, from puberty to menopause.

It’s the initiative of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, and it is intended for educational use by doctors, teachers, parents, and women and girls of all ages.

“YourPeriod.ca encourages women to talk and ask questions about this normal, yet “taboo” bodily function. We believe the time has come to take our periods out of the closet, and recognize them as a normal part of a woman’s life,” Dr. Jennifer Blake, CEO SOGC, says on the web site.

“We hope it might give women more of a framework of understanding what might be going on, how they can be reassured about some of the things that are normal,” she said.

Dr. Blake is the society’s CEO.