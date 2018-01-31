Mosaivernales opens following thaw

Mosaivernales, the winter wonder in Gatineau, Quebec, is opening for a second time this winter.

The ice sculptures, that were the winter re-creation of an exhibit by Lise Cormier and her team, in greenery last summer, were in bad shape due to the brief January thaw last week.

The visiting sculptors, from Harbin, China, went back to work this week to restore the pieces, and the park is now set to open

Visitors are welcome daily, from dusk until 10 pm, to enjoy the 1 kilometre walk through the illuminated ice sculptures.

The exhibit last summer was a major success. Word of mouth brought over a million visitors to Jacques Cartier park, on the shore of the Ottawa River,.

The location provides a beautiful view of Canada’s Parliament Buildings just across the river, in Ottawa.

Mosaivernales will be open until March 4th, weather permitting of course.