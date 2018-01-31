Crowds gathered at St. Albert the Great Church in Calgary to see the arm of St. Francis Xavier.on January 21 (Terri Trembath/CBC)

St. Francois Xavier relic on tour in Canada

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 31 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

St. Francois Xavier is being venerated, or at least his forearm is, in 15 cities across Canada these days.

The 16th century saint, was one of the founders, along with St. Ignatius of Loyola and Saint Peter Faber, of the Society of Jesus, known as the Jesuit order of priests.

“Relics in general in the Church, are something that help us remember. like a souvenir, or something that recalls a moment of grace“

Francis Xavier died in 1552 off the coast of China, but his body did not decompose. It is said to be uncorrupted.

At the time, it was considered evidence of his saintliness and eventually his right arm, which baptized thousands, was severed at the request of the head of the Jesuit order in 1614. 

Francis Xavier’s body was returned to Goa, India, where it rests today, and the right arm is now displayed in the Church of the Gesu in Rome.

Father Robert Brennan is a Jesuit who teaches Church History at Loyola High School, a boys school in Montreal.

Listen

He explains that relics, in the Catholic faith “are something that help us remember, like a souvenir, or something that recalls a moment of grace,”

“We can talk around the mystery but we can’t quite name it”

This tour of Canada was organized by the Catholic Christian Outreach organization and Archbishop Terry Prendergast, a Jesuit, and former student of Loyola in Montreal.

It is a gift to Canada as the country moves beyond the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

The severed arm of St. Francis Xavier was on display at Saskatoon’s Cathedral of the Holy Family (Julian Smith/EPA/CBC)

Father Brennan, who admits to finding it all a bit “perplexing”, says he put the relic into context for his students by drawing parallels to the pioneers of space exploration today.

Francis Xavier, like the Jesuit priests who came to Canada in the following century, were going to explore the “final frontiers” of their day and time.

But like the colonial history and dark legacy of religiously-run Residential Schools in Canada, the legacy of St. Francois Xavier can be linked to the Goa Inquisition, which resulted in as many as 16,000 deaths by the time it ended in the early 19th century.

Meanwhile, Catholics in Canada today, are turning out in surprising numbers to encounter a mystery, and perhaps a moment of grace for themselves.

The tour continues in Ottawa, until February 2nd,

The severed forearm of St. Francois Xavier, that is kept in the Jesu Church in Rome,

housands of Calgary’s faithful flocked to St. Albert the Great Church in McKenzie Towne on Sunday for the rare opportunity to see a 465-year-old relic.

Devotees shed tears and prayed as they lined up for the opportunity to touch the glass encasing the arm of St. Francis Xavier, a missionary that blessed thousands around the world in the 1500s.

Crowds gathered at St. Albert the Great Church in Calgary to see the arm of St. Francis Xavier.on January 21 (Terri Trembath/CBC)

he death of St. Francis Xavier has been often presented in art, including this detail of a painting by the Spanish artist Francisco Goya.

Share
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, Society

But what about if you die?

Economy, Environment, International, Politics

China signals it wants in on future decisions on the Arctic

RCI | Français

Et si on causait prévention en santé mentale

RCI | Español

Susana Ochoa Vega: Sumiller y Catadora de vinos

RCI | 中文

春节前夕中国国家京剧院为加拿大华人带来国粹盛宴

العربية | RCI

قراءة في دور الأحزاب الدينية ووقعه على المجتمع

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine