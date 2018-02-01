Canadian employees are less loyal: survey

A survey conducted in 13 countries suggests that only 57 per cent of Canadian employees feel loyal to their employer, well below the global average of 70 per cent. The research, conducted by the consulting firm ADP Research Institute, involved more than 5,300 employees and 3,200 employers.

Less than half feel their work is valued

The level of loyalty is in spite of the fact that 75 per cent of Canadian employees understood how they contribute to the success of their company and 71 per cent said they want to play an important role. But only half said that the work they do is purposeful and slightly fewer said it was valued.

At the same time, employers, 65 per cent of employers think employees feel purposeful and 63 per cent think they feel valued.

Reasons for choosing, reasons for leaving

Among employees, the top three factors for choosing a job are work hours, flexible schedule and the work itself. The top four reasons for leaving are poor manager relationships, work hours, the work itself and lack of career development.

At a time when smart phones and other technology make it easy to take work home, 76 per cent of employers believe employees expect to disconnect from work at the end of the day. But among employees, only 62 per cent expect to disconnect.

A risk for employers, says institute

The institute concludes there is a substantial disconnect between the employee experience and expectations and the employer’s perception. A news release notes this “poses a risk for employers in losing talent and leads employees to look for other job opportunities” and “Canadian employees are looking for meaning and purpose in their work but they feel the core elements of talent management are out of their control.”