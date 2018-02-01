Yukon's first mosque will take shape in a former trucking warehouse in the small ciity of Whitehorse. (Meagan Deuling/CBC)

Yukon’s new mosque in Whitehorse

Yukon is drawing more people of the Muslim faith, but in order to keep them, they need a better mosque.

Currently, the community of about 90 people in Whitehorse, the capital city of the territory, meets in a small rented office space for prayers.

“I felt very lonely. We were the only family from Pakistan for five years”

But now, Muhammad Javed has led the fundraising project to secure a former warehouse, to be transformed into the city’s first mosque.

Muhammad Javed led the fundraising effort to purchase the new space. (Meagan Deuling/CBC)

“It’s an exciting project,” Muhammad Javed told CBC Yukon‘s Meagan Deuling.

“Definitely when the project starts, a lot of people will be willing to do the volunteer work, and help us out.” he said.

The transformation will include a new layout on the inside for a soup kitchen, a small library and a dome, and on the outside, new siding and a minaret.

Of course this will also entail the professional contributions of wiring, plumbing, and most importantly for the winters where the temperature can drop to minus 25 celsius, heating.

When Muhammad Javed arrived in Whitehouse 17 years ago. his was one of only three Muslim families at the time.

“I felt very lonely. We were the only family from Pakistan for five years,” he told Deuling.

“If you are in a very small cultural community, you feel excluded. It’s very important for us to have a bigger community.”

Since then he has watched several Muslim friends leave, partly because there is no real mosque.

“It’s not only the space. There’s a lot more to it. It’s a community centre, where families can get together, where kids can do their education,” Muhammad explained.

Jibran Ahmed and Syed Rashed have opted for the Yukon life despite the lack of good halal food… and the whole no-mosque thing. (Meagan Deuling/CBC)

Syed Rashed and Jibran Ahmed are relative newcomers, having lived In Whitehorse for three years now.

The young men, both in their 20’s have no intention of leaving.

“I love it here,” Syed said. “I never thought I’d enjoy it as much as I do,”  Jibran agreed.

The only thing missing for Jibran is a good source of Halal food.

“When it comes to food, that’s always the top priority for me!” he explains.

He is optimistic the new mosque will help attract new Muslim businesses.

Syed and Jibran are considering opening an establishment of their own, to share socially.

They’re considering opening a shisha bar.

“People are moving to Whitehorse directly from India, for Yukon College,”  Jibran explained.

If all goes well, Muhammad Javed says the new mosque will be ready to open by the end of the summer.

(With files from CBC Yukon)

