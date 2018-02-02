Wetland acquisition will help protect threatened species

The Nature Conservancy of Canada has expanded an important conservation area in the heart of the St. Lawrence River in eastern Canada. The conservation group has purchased 25 hectares of wetland to add to its 330 hectares already protected on Île de Grâce.

This area is comprised of forested wetlands which are home to an exceptional biodiversity. It is at the heart of the Atlantic Flyway which provides resting, feeding and breeding grounds for many bird species.

Among them is the least bittern, a species considered to be threatened under Canada’s Species at Risk Act. Among floral species found there is the green dragon which is considered threatened under the province of Quebec’s Act Respecting Threatened or Vulnerable Species.

Besides being home to many plants and animals, the wetlands also play a crucial role of purifying and filtering water.

The announcement today coincides with World Wetlands Day.