The LINK Online, Feb 2,3,4 2018

China’s icebreaker “Snow Dragon” shown in 2014 in Antarctica. China is clearly indicating it intends to be a player in all future Arctic decisions PHOTO: Jessica Fitzpatrick-AFP-Getty Images

In a move that has raised eyebrows in diplomatic and military circles, China announced publicly that it was a “near-Arctic nation” and intended to play a role in all future decisions regarding laws and development of the Arctic.

Marc speaks to Professor Rob Huebert (PhD) of the political science department of the University of Calgary and an expert in Arctic and in strategic affairs. In the excerpt Professor Huebert responds to a question about whether because of their statement China seems to agree or not with Canada’s assertion of control over the Northwest Passage.

We don’t think much about the farmer who provided the food we pick up at the grocery store, but it’s often not an easy life.

A new study found Canadian farmers suffering from higher degrees of stress, anxiety, and depression when compared to farmers in the United Kingdom and Norway.

The study also found that 40 per cent of respondents would feel uneasy about getting professional help “because of what people might think.”

Lynn spoke with Himanshu Singh a co-founder of Do More Agriculture Foundation. an organisation created to raise awareness about mental health problems in agriculture, to break the stigma about it, and to build a community of support and resources for those who are affected.

We had a special treat this week, as Marie-Claude who also works on the French show of RCI, talks about her new column about food she’s doing for them. She visited a Canadian family from Cameroon, and brought in an example of one of that country’s most common dishes called Ndoleh. A very tasty treat and an interesting discovery for us.