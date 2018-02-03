Canadian Forces Artists Program: Group 7- Museum exhibition

Canada has over a century of history of sending artists to interpret images of war, conflict, and peace resolution that this country has been involved in.

That certainly continued with recent conflicts in Afghanistan were Canada was a participant, and recently in Ukraine where Canada provides additional training to Ukraine troops.

The Canadian War Museum in the national capital, Ottawa, has many of these historical artworks on display, and has just created an exhibition of the recent war artist programme from Ukraine.

I spoke with one of the artists, Richard Johnson, and with the museum curator Joanne Stober (PhD).

The history of Canadian artists depicting the military in war in an official way, goes back over 100 years to the First World War.

Since then and in a variety of ways both official and semi-official Canada has sent artists to follow, artistically reproduce, and interpret Canadians in military activities both at home and abroad

In 2001, the Department of National Defence created the Canadian Forces Artists Programme (CFAP).

For this progamme, an advisory committee selects a group of professional civilian artists from various

Canadian regions to observe the activities of the Canadian Armed Forces, Every two years those artists create work through the variety of their creations to unique interpretation and understanding of Canada’s military history.

The artists maintain complete artistic independence as they capture the daily operations, personnel and spirit of the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as the families and communities affected by Canadian military operations.

The work currently on display at the Canadian War Museum has been selected from the 2014–2015 cohort of the CFAP (Group 7).

Just like members of the CF itself, the artists represent a number of regions of the country. Their work also represents a wide range of media including photography, video, sketches, oils, glass sculpture, and mixed media works on paper and textiles.

From the CWM website, the exhibition includes: