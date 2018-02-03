Skeptic-Richard Johnson Prismacolor pencil on brown kraft paper.

Canadian Forces Artists Program: Group 7- Museum exhibition

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 3 February, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canada has over a century of history of sending artists to interpret images of war, conflict, and peace resolution that this country has been involved in.

That certainly continued with recent conflicts in Afghanistan were Canada was a participant, and recently in Ukraine where Canada provides additional training to Ukraine troops.

The Canadian War Museum  in the national capital, Ottawa, has many of these historical artworks on display, and  has just created an exhibition of the recent war artist programme from Ukraine.

I spoke with one of the artists, Richard Johnson,  and with the museum curator Joanne Stober (PhD).

Curator Joanne Stober, artist Richard Johnson

The history of Canadian artists depicting the military in war in an official way, goes back over 100 years to the First World War.

Since then and in a variety of ways both official and semi-official Canada has sent artists to follow, artistically reproduce, and interpret Canadians in military activities both at home and abroad

In 2001,  the Department of National Defence created  the Canadian Forces Artists Programme (CFAP).

For this progamme, an advisory committee selects a group of professional civilian artists from various

Canadian regions to observe the activities of the Canadian Armed Forces,  Every two years those artists create work through the variety of their creations to unique interpretation and understanding of Canada’s military history.

Ship’s Wake- Ivan Murphy, oil on wood

The artists maintain complete artistic independence as they capture the daily operations, personnel and spirit of the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as the families and communities affected by Canadian military operations.

The work currently on display at the Canadian War Museum has been selected from the 2014–2015 cohort of the CFAP (Group 7).

Just like members of the CF itself, the artists represent a number of regions of the country. Their work also represents a wide range of media including photography, video, sketches, oils, glass sculpture, and mixed media works on paper and textiles.

HARD RAIN Cast glass, looped projection, metal brackets Mark Thompson

From the CWM website, the exhibition includes:

  • Nancy Cole: Born in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Cole grew up on military bases. Her work addresses social themes through an interdisciplinary process that bridges visual arts, textile arts installation, performance and new media. Her piece in the exhibition, Night and Day, consists of two conceptual, minimalist, hand-quilted textiles that reflect the dark and light aspects of the CF-18 Hornet’s role: in Operation IMPACT, and as entertainment in air shows.
  • Richard Johnson: This Scottish-born visual artist and writer was embedded with American and Canadian forces in Afghanistan as a journalist for the Detroit Free Press and the National Post, before travelling to Ukraine as an artist with the CFAP in 2015. His pencil drawings show Canadian and Ukrainian soldiers working together in Operation UNIFIER, the Canadian mission to support Ukrainian armed forces through military training.
  • Guy Lavigueur: An artist from Mont-Joli, Quebec, Lavigueur uses the abstraction of aerial photography to straddle the fine line between the documentary and the imaginary, and to encourage people to think about the right balance between nature and human impact. He joined Operation NANOOK in 2015, and the art he created juxtaposes the fragility of the Arctic landscape with the mammoth “protective” military efforts made in the North from the Cold War to the present day.
  • Ivan Murphy: This native of Québec City describes his abstract paintings as cryptic notes, based on memory, in which larger perspectives supersede individual works, and repetition reveals what is constant and true. He used his CFAP residency, working aboard HMCS Charlottetown, to explore the seascape as a metaphor — understood by the military in quantitative, strategic and tactical terms, and “seen” at a remove through technology such as radar screens.
  • Kathryn Mussallem: After three years of photographing the U.S. Navy, this Vancouver-based artist joined the CFAP for the opportunity to focus on her own country’s military. She spent a week aboard HMCS Calgary as it sailed from San Diego to Pearl Harbor for RIMPAC (Rim of the Pacific), the world’s largest naval exercise. Mussallem’s dynamic photographic prints capture the hard work, personalities, diversity and camaraderie of the Canadian men and women who serve
  • Erin Riley: After beginning her photography career working for newspapers and magazines in her hometown of Toronto, Riley shifted to an artistic practice. In her art, she explores universal themes and characteristics by focusing on individuals and details in their surroundings. When visiting CFB St-Jean, she used a traditional documentary photo approach, spending time with newly recruited men and women of the Forces to understand why they had chosen to serve.
  • Mark Thompson: This native of Ottawa creates glass-based paintings and sculpture. The CFAP took Thompson to Kuwait, where he found inspiration in the night missions; the strangeness of massive high-tech air bases in the desert; and the maturity, ability and hard work of the very young Canadians serving there. He describes the experience, which started with a night flight over flaming oil wells and ended at the Kuwaiti National Art Gallery, as life-altering.
  • Eric Walker: This Ottawa-based visual and media artist is a Métis Acadian from Halifax whose grandfather and father both served in the military. Walker’s works often depict urban landscapes, aerial perspectives and stylized architecture. He stayed at CFB Stadacona and sailed on HMCS Halifax as part of the CFAP. His experimental video, “The View From Point Pleasant”, conveys the spiritual connection between the Royal Canadian Navy and Halifax
Share
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Health, Immigration & Refugees, Indigenous, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

The LINK Online, Feb 2,3,4 2018

RCI | Français

Amazon Go, le magasin sans caisse, est-il une aubaine pour les voleurs?

RCI | Español

Canadienses habrían solucionado el enigma del incomprensible manuscrito Voynich

RCI | 中文

人类不是适合拥有核武器的可靠物种：一个资深核武专家的警告

العربية | RCI

مواقف في أقوال للأسبوع المنتهي السبت 03-02-2018

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine