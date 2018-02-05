It was the most heralded ship in the world in the early part of last century, It's epic size, and promotion was surpassed by its sudeen epic tragedy in which some 1,500 lives were lost when it sank.

Last chance to see the Titanic?

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 5 February, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

In April 1912, the unthinkable, the unimaginable, the impossible happened: the then world’s biggest and most luxurious ocean liner sank with massive loss of life.

Ever since, and to this day the name “Titanic”, evokes an image of hugeness, and magnificence, and of horrible tragedy.

The legend of the Titanic and it’s sinking remained mythical and mystical until the wreck was located in 1985.

Now –with enough money – you can get to actually visit the wreck as part of a mission to film and model the wreck for posterity.

Ron Collier is Vice-president of business development at Sub-C Imaging of Clarenville Newfoundland.

Listen

The wreck of what is arguably the world’s most famous ship, lies almost 4 kilometres beneath the North Atlantic’s surface.

Ron Collier, VP at Sub C imaging, Newfoundland

Since it’s discovery, only perhaps 200 people have been able to descend to see it, with no visits since 2005

The Canadian firm Sub C, has partnered with the U.S. operation, OceanGate Inc. in a venture to take a handful of people down to the wreck in a deepwater submersible.

The RMS Titanic hit an iceberg late in the evening on April 14, 1912, and sank early the next morning. More than 2,200 passengers and crew were on board, including 130 men, women, and children who were passengers bound for Canada. PHOTO via CBC

OceanGate’s “Cyclops 2” which can hold five people, is the only privately owned submersible capable of descending to the depth of the Titanic.

Sub C high-tech cameras and lighting will be attached and also directed by OceanGate’s “Cyclops 2 mini sub. PHOTO OceanGate

Sub C will be providing cameras and lighting for the ultra-deep water adventure.

Sub C had previously been involved in exploring the WWII wreck of Australia’s HMAS Sydney and in an attempt to find Amelia Earhart’s Lockheed Electra plane.

Graves of victims of the Titanic sinking located at Fairview cemetery Halifax, N.S. PHOTO- Archer 10-wiki

This June the project will begin to take its first passengers down to the wreck site, but it won’t be for the faint of wallet, at about $130,000 U.S. Any potential passenger will also have to undergo a variety of physical tests as well.

It may be the last anyone will see of the iconic ship.

Canadian scientists Henrietta Mann and Bhavleen Kaur at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia in examining rust samples taken from the ship on earlier dives, had discovered a previously unknown iron eating bacteria since named “Halomonas titanicae”.

In their study published in the International Journal of Systematic and Evolutionary Microbiology in 2010, they estimated that the accelerated rusting and decomposition means the ship could simply crumble and basically disappear into a mere rusty stain on the ocean floor  within a matter of years. In 2010 they gave the ship only another 15-20 to be recognisable.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Last chance to see the Titanic?

RCI | Français

« Ouvrir la voix » d’Amandine Gay: être femme et noire, qu’est-ce que ça signifie aujourd’hui ?

RCI | Español

Los paraísos fiscales y la perversidad de las multinacionales

RCI | 中文

郁闷：钱交给银行也会丢

من اليمين: نتانيال هويار ولميا يارد وديدم بشّار في استديو راديو كندا الدولي/ناتانيل هويارالعربية | RCI

لميا يارد تروي قصص المشرق بأنغامها العذبة

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine