Displaced Syrian children stand outside of their tents at Kelbit refugee camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib province, Syria January 17, 2018. Picture taken January 17, 2018. Osman Orsal /REUTERS

NGOs sound alarm over forced return of Syrian refugees

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 5 February, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

A group of international humanitarian NGOs is sounding the alarm over the forced return of Syrian refugees to their war-torn homeland where conflict still rages in many parts of the country, while others have sustained so much damage to basic civilian infrastructure, they’ve become virtually uninhabitable.

Hundreds of thousands of refugees are at risk of being pushed to return to Syria in 2018, despite ongoing violence, bombing and shelling that are endangering the lives of civilians, these leading humanitarian agencies warn in a report released Monday.

The report by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Save the Children, Action Against Hunger, CARE International, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), and International Rescue Committee (IRC) warns that governments in Europe, the United States and Syria’s immediate neighbours are closing borders and forcing Syrian refugees back, putting many lives at risk.

Despite recent gains by the Syrian regime against Islamic State and other rebel groups and the establishment of so-called de-escalation zones, the country is still volatile and dangerous as recent upsurge in fighting in Idlib and Eastern Ghouta demonstrate, the NGOs warn.

“The violence that has displaced Syrians both internally and to neighbouring countries continues and has actually increased in some places inside Syria,” said Roula K. a humanitarian adviser with Save the Children Canada (we’re not using her full last name for security reasons as she still has family inside Syria and is worried about possible reprisals). “Many refugees who have returned or been pushed back to return to some parts of Syria have found themselves in the middle of a major military offensive with heavy bombing and mass displacement again.”

(click to listen to the interview with Roula K.)

Listen

Thousands of schools, hospitals, water and sanitation plants have been destroyed, which means that children that return struggle to access education, health care and basic services, the report said.

“No child should have to return home before it is safe,” said in a statement Bill Chambers, president and CEO of Save the Children. “Children have told us of the deep psychological wounds they carry after enduring years of war. Many children are still having nightmares. Once there is peace, the homes and schools of Syria must be rebuilt before children return.”

Displaced Syrian children look out from their tents at Kelbit refugee camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib province, Syria January 17, 2018. Picture taken January 17, 2018. Osman Orsal/REUTERS

The report found that for every returnee there were three more newly displaced because of the violence.

While the number of Syrians returning rose from 560,000 to 721,000 between 2016 and 2017, some 2.4 million people in Syria fled their homes in the first nine months of 2017. The UN estimates a further 1.5 million Syrians will be displaced in 2018.

“We want all warring parties to stop targeting civilian areas, to protect schools, hospitals and other critical infrastructure,” K. said.

The parties to the conflict should also work towards a political solution that would allow for the safe and dignified return of refugees, K. said.

“We also call on countries hosting Syrian refugees not to push them to return nor deport them, but rather to offer them a life with dignity and that means ensuring that refugees would have legal protection have the right to work and can send their children to school,” she said.

Officials at Global Affairs Canada said Ottawa supports “voluntary, sustainable returns for refugees, in safety and dignity.”

“Canada agrees that the current situation inside Syria is not conducive to this,” Amy Mills, a Global Affairs spokesperson, told Radio Canada International in a statement.

Canada is delivering $1.1 billion in humanitarian and development assistance in the Middle East over three years, including $840 million in humanitarian assistance funding and $270 million for longer-term development assistance, Mills said.

This includes funding to meet the needs of crisis-affected refugee and host populations, including in emergency education and child protection, Mills said.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refugees, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, International

NGOs sound alarm over forced return of Syrian refugees

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Last chance to see the Titanic?

RCI | Français

Des immigrants qui s’intègrent plus facilement grâce à Internet

RCI | Español

Los paraísos fiscales y la perversidad de las multinacionales

RCI | 中文

保守党对前议员性骚扰指控沉默 哈珀发声明解释

العربية | RCI

العيش المشترك وسبل ترجمته وتفعيله

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine