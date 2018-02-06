"2012-2015 BMW 3 Series: Costly repairs! Break My Wallet!" is one of the analyses offered in The Lemon-Aid consumer guidebook.

Buying a vehicle: book offers advice

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 6 February, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canadians who want to buy a vehicle can benefit from the annual Lemon-Aid consumer guide and its co-author has advice for newcomers who may face particular obstacles. The book offers information about car and truck models between 2007 and 2018.

“Honda CR-V: Good all-rounder — low running costs and a classy cabin,” says Lemon-Aid.

Lowest list price not necessarily the best

People buying used cars often make a big mistake by going for the cheapest deal, says George Iny, director of the Automobile Protection Association. “It’s probably a mistake when you’re buying used because any vehicle that is priced below market most likely has a story. There’s a reason why the seller is doing that.”

Listen

Iny thinks this may be a new idea for people who come from cultures where there is an emphasis on bargaining and getting the lowest possible price. He says: “You’re better off, when you do a sort…on one of the classified websites by price, going for the vehicles that are in the middle or even toward the more expensive end and then, taking one of the ads for the cheap vehicles with you to negotiate the price down a bit. You’re much more likely to get a better vehicle that way.”

Do your homework, says consumer advocate

When buying a new vehicle, Iny urges people to do their homework and to consult consumer guides like Which in the U.K., Consumer Reports in the U.S. and his own Lemon-Aid, which is available for free in many Canadian public libraries. “I love the book,” he says. “It’s really the fruit of all the testing and consumer complaints and reports we get in a year…Starting that way (with consumer guides) will allow you to narrow the choices and eliminate some of the more troublesome vehicles.”

George Iny advises consumers to do their homework when buying cars and trucks. He says Lemon-Aid can be accessed for free in most Canadian libraries.

Establishing credit worthiness may be difficult

Newcomers to Canada may have difficulty accessing the low or zero-interest rates offered by car dealers if they do not have a credit record. Iny advises people to get a credit card and start making regular payments to establish a credit rating.

He says there are other ways to get approval for the low rates but car dealers often would rather not go to the trouble preferring to charge much greater interest rates of seven or eight per cent.

When a newcomer has a complaint and is dealing with a large dealership he or she can often make the complaint in their own language, says Iny. This is especially true in large cities like Toronto or Vancouver.

Lemon-Aid offers advice on how to make a complaint and much more.

Put it in writing, advises advocate

Iny advises consumers to put complaints in writing and to save defective parts. The book advises dealing with someone higher up that the salesperson who sold the vehicle and explains how to go about it.

The final recourse is small claims court but that can take years to settle and requires testimony from an expert witness.

The Automobile Protection Association has published Lemon-Aid for years and was instrumental in making public consumer complaints and getting the industry to make improvements for the benefit of consumers.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Canada to fund fight against female genital mutilation

Immigration & Refugees, International

NGOs sound alarm over forced return of Syrian refugees

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Last chance to see the Titanic?

RCI | Français

Démystifier le cannabis même médical à quelques mois d'une légalisation complète

RCI | Español

Comenzó la temporada de la gripe en Quebec

RCI | 中文

蒙特利尔 2018 年第一起凶杀案：一华人女子被控杀害母亲

العربية | RCI

مؤشرات التحول إلى إرهابي

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine