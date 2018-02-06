Juno nominations announced today

Juno nominees were celebrating today.

The Juno Awards are Canada’s national awards for the best in Canadian music in the last year.

Women made up 40 per cent of the artists nominated, with big names, such as Shania Twain, in the running.

Jessie Reyez and Ruth B. were among the second-most nominated artists, along with the groups, the Arkells and Hedley, they all received four nominations each.

Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes, the Weeknd, Lights, Johnny Reid, Charlotte Cardin, Michael Bublé, Shania Twain, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Alvvays, Do Make Say Think, Terra Lightfoot, Mother Mother, James Barker Band, Diana Krall, Amelia Curran, Five Alarm Funk, the Dead South, the Jerry Cans, Felix Cartal and Theory. were all double nominees, the CBC reported earlier today.

Arcade Fire and Daniel Caesar were the favourites with five nominations each.

Michael Bublé will host the CBC’s televised Juno broadcast from Vancouver on March 25