O Canada, the revised edition was sang first by the Canadian Olympians in Pyeongchang earl this morning during a flag-raising ceremony at the athletes’ village.

Then it was sang in Canada’s parliament.

“This is a wonderful day. My granddaughters and I are on cloud nine”

Joly, accompanied by Catherine Bélanger, the widow of the bill’s original sponsor, Liberal MP Mauril Bélanger who died of ALS in 2016, said the line “in all thy sons command” has now been officially replaced with “in all of us command.”

“His long advocacy for the subject has actually changed the course of our history. Now, women across this country will be well-reflected in their own national anthem,” Joly said.

“This is a wonderful day. My granddaughters and I are on cloud nine and I am sure Mauril is smiling,” Bélanger said.

Traditionally, Canada’s Members of Parliament sing the national anthem each Wednesday before the start of business

Melanie Joly said she would sing the new lyrics proudly, and she hopes opposition Conservative MPs will also sing the new gender-neutral anthem.

