Toronto police recover remains of 6 people in serial killer probe

Toronto police say they’ve recovered the remains of at least 6 people from a property connected to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Lead investigator Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga said Thursday all the remains were found in planters at a home on Mallory Crescent. The house wasn’t owned by McArthur but he used it in exchange for doing the landscaping, Idsinga said.

McArthur, 66, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder. The charges are related to the deaths of Selim Esen, 44, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Majeed Kayhan, 58, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Dean Lisowick, either 43 or 44.

“I anticipate more charges being laid,” Idsinga added.

McArthur was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of Kinsman and Esen, two men last seen in the “Gay Village” district of Toronto.

On Jan. 29, police laid three additional first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Kayhan, Mahmudi and Lisowick.

Idsinga said remains from Kinsman were found at the property.

Police expect to conduct more searches on the property later this week. Using ground penetrating radar and canine units, police identified an area of the yard where the earth had been disturbed and set to thawing the frozen ground using a tent and large heaters.

With files from CBC News and The Associated Press