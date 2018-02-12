A team from the small community of Chatham, made headlines by winning the provincial championships in 1934 PHOTO- U Windsor (Harding family scrapbook)

BHM- Breaking a colour barrier in sports

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 12 February, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The year was 1934 in the central province of Ontario, and the sport was baseball.

Baseball was the huge major summer sport in North America and stadiums were always filled.

Long before Jackie Robinson would break the colour barrier in major league baseball with the Montreal Royals, a small town team made major headlines.

Based in the southwestern corner of the province in the mostly rural community of Chatham, the Chatham Coloured All-Stars would beat team after team in 1934 and go on to the amazing feat of winning the provincial championships.

Wilfred “Boomer” Harding, kept a scrapbook of the “Stars” which has enabled a museum display on the barrier-breaking team. PHOTO- U Windsor: (Harding albums)

The team did face some hardships on the road, occasionally being denied entry to some restaurants and hotels, and of course being an “outider team” barnstorming across the province, they were always short of money.

Making it to the championship matchup, best of three final, the score was 1 game apiece for the Stars, and the opposing Penetang team.

In the third game, with the Stars leading, the umpires stopped the game in the 11th inning  “on account of darkness”, although it was only 4.30 in the afternoon.

The Stars got their vengeance however the following day with new umpires and they went on to win  13-7 taking the championship.

Newspaper headlines celebrating the Stars winning the provincial championship. PHOTO- U Windsor

Although the constant usually underlying racism was a fact for the team,  the story goes that after winning the championship, the victory parade back in Chatham was filled with all kinds of baseball fans.

Museum display

Now thanks to the family scrapbooks of a former player, Wilfred “Boomer” Harding, the history of the All Stars has been digitized by the University of Windsor

This precedent-setting moment in history, almost forgotten has been revived through the digitization and is now part of a major display at the Chimczuk Museum in Windsor which opened on February 1, and which remains until March as part of Black History Month

Additional information – sources

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, Politics, Society

Cannabis brand, and now with a companion beer

Arts and Entertainment, Society

BHM- Breaking a colour barrier in sports

RCI | Français

Et si la Saint-Valentin était prétexte à parler finance?

RCI | Español

Canadienses de origen peruano rechazan indulto a Alberto Fujimori en Perú

RCI | 中文

加拿大老兵露宿首都，要求联邦政府改善待遇

الفريق في أحد تدريباتهالعربية | RCI

 "جبال الصوان" على أحد مسارح مونتريال

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Les politiciens auraient-ils dû s'abstenir de commenter le verdict dans l'affaire Boushie?L’homicide de Colten Boushie hante la commission ViensLa Vérif : combien touche un médaillé olympique?Plus de 88 000 $ amassés en deux jours pour Gerald StanleyLa famille Boushie rencontre à Ottawa les deux ministres responsables des relations avec les AutochtonesFuites médiatiques : les 2 journalistes ne seront pas contraints à témoignerTrois organismes veulent interdire la publicité de cigarettes électroniquesLe Canada octroie 3,1 M $ pour lutter contre l'usage d'enfants-soldats au Soudan du SudLes portraits présidentiels de Michelle et Barack Obama dévoilésLa Banque Scotia achète la firme d'investissement Jarislowsky Fraser
Milwaukee jail staffers charged in inmate's dehydration deathTrump wants business to take over space station from NASA by 2025'Canada does not treat us right': Trump threatens new global taxUnilever threatens to pull ads from social media companies due to 'toxic' children's contentSask. Premier Scott Moe welcomes 'difficult discussions' on racism following Gerald Stanley verdictVanessa Trump, wife of Donald Jr., taken to hospital after exposure to white powderCanadian team on pace for its best-ever Winter GamesBan Ki-moon weighs in on a historic handshake between the Koreas and Trump's 'nuclear button''This happened on my watch': Oxfam sex scandal prompts deputy chief's resignationQuestions over slopestyle final safety after 20 of 25 competitors fall on windy run