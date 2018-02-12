Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury wins gold in men’s moguls

Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury captured his first Olympic gold medal on Monday in the men’s moguls at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The 25-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Quebec, scored 86.63 in the third and final run to take top spot at Phoenix Park.

Australia’s Matt Graham took silver with 82.57 while Japan’s Daichi Hara captured bronze with 82.19. Kingsbury’s teammate Marc-Antoine Gagnon of Terrebonne, Quebec, finished in fourth place with 77.02.

Canada has now won gold in men’s moguls for three straight Olympics after now-retired Alexandre Bilodeau took top spot in both Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014.

Justine Dufour Lapointe won silver in ladies’ moguls on Sunday.

Canadian Laurie Blouin won a silver medal in the women’s snowboard slopestyle final in extremely windy conditions on Monday.

Her teammates Max Parrot and Mark McMorris won silver and bronze in men’s slopestyle respectively.

Kingsbury’s win adds a second gold medal to Canada’s total so far after the country’s figure skating team won the event. Gabrielle Daleman’s free skate guaranteed the medal with the ice dance to spare. Then for good measure, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir went out there and executed a stunning Moulin Rouge routine.

Canada now has seven medals: two gold, four silver and one bronze.

Canada has also secured its place in the first-ever mixed doubles curling gold-medal match, where they will meet Switzerland Tuesday at 6:05 a.m. ET.

With files from CBC News and The Canadian Press