Canada wins gold in mixed doubles curling, bronze in women’s luge and speed skating

Canada picked up three more Olympic medals Tuesday with Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris winning the first-ever gold medal in mixed doubles curling, while Kim Boutin clinched a bronze medal in the women’s short-track event and Alex Gough won Canada’s first-ever Olympic luge medal, grabbing bronze in the women’s singles race at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Lawes and Morris defeated the reigning world champions from Switzerland 10-3 at the Gangneung Curling Centre in South Korea to win the top spot.

« Wow, this is unbelievable. A dream come true, » a beaming Lawes told CBC Sports.

« This is for everyone back home [in Canada] that’s always been supportive. It just feels so great, » Morris added after securing Canada’s third gold medal of the Games and eighth overall. « We [Canada] are having such a great Games, and to give us a boost like this with another gold, it just feels awesome to be a part of that team. »

Boutin, who had finished fourth in the 500-metre race, was bumped into the third place after judges disqualified South Korean speedskater Minjeong Choi for interfering with Italy’s Arianna Fontana.

« It’s just unbelievable right now, » she told the CBC after the race. « I don’t really believe what happened. »

Competing at her fourth Olympics, Gough, 30, finished with a combined four-run time of 3:05.64 seconds.

German Natalie Geisenberger captured her second consecutive gold medal in 3:05.232 while compatriot Dajana Eitberger was second in 3:05.599.

Gough was in third place after Monday night’s first two runs with a combined time of 1:32.645, which put her just 0.191 seconds behind Geisenberger at the Olympic Sliding Centre in the South Korean mountains.

The Calgary native maintained her position through Tuesday’s third run of 46.425 seconds, 0.336 seconds behind Geisenberger.

