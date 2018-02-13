Cross-country skiing promoted on Parliament Hill

Winter can be very long depending on where you live in Canada, but if you embrace it and engage in outdoor activities, it can be quite enjoyable. Many Canadians do not and spend the season grumbling and trying to escape indoors.

Try it. You’ll like it.

In a bid to change that, former champion skier and now senator, Nancy Greene Raine is holding her third annual cross-country ski event on the grounds outside of Canada’s Parliament buildings tomorrow, Feb. 14, 2018. The event also promotes National Health and Fitness Day.

A ski track will be groomed using the same equipment that sets a new trail along the Ottawa River. Ski equipment will be provided to anyone who asks by the Nakkertok Nordic Club and XC Ski Fast.

The event reflects programs that offer coaching and set cross-country ski tracks in schoolyards across the country to introduce children to the sport.

MPs and others invited to ski

Invited to come skiing on Parliament Hill are members of Parliament, Olympians and Paralympians, youth and volunteers. Those who have confirmed include Governor General Julie Payette, Members of Parliament Elizabeth May, Robert Kitchen, Cheryl Hardcastle, Ottawa grade school students and Pierre Lafontaine of Cross Country Ski de fond Canada & Cycling.