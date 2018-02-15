Canada adds gold, silver and bronze to its medal count

Canadian athletes at the Pyeongchang Winter Games in South Korea won three more medals Thursday to bring the country’s total to 13 – four gold, four silver and five bronze – placing Canada in third place behind Norway with 17 medals and Germany with 15 medals.

Canada’s Ted-Jan Bloemen won a gold medal in men’s 10,000-metre speed skating.

Bloemen put down an Olympic-record time of 12 minutes 13:77 seconds in his heat, well ahead of his Dutch archrival Sven Kramer, one of the most decorated long-distance speed skaters in history, who came in sixth.

Canada’s luge relay team posted a combined time of 2 minutes 24.872 seconds to finish behind the Germans with a silver-medal. Austria was third.

Veteran singles sliders Alex Gough, Sam Edney, and doubles duo Tristan Walker and Justin Snith found Olympic redemption Thursday after falling short of the podium four years ago in Sochi, Russia, with a fourth place finish.

Earlier in the week, Gough claimed the country’s first individual luge medal with a bronze in the women’s singles. Edney was sixth in the men’s event, while Walker and Snith finished fifth in doubles.

And finally ice dancers Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford put in a clean and solid skate to clinch the bronze medal in the pairs’ event.

The two-time world champions, who are competing in their final season, scored 153.33 points for their free program to Adele’s Hometown Glory, and 230.15 total points.

Germany’s Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, who started the day just 0.23 points behind the Canadians, won gold with 235.90 while reigning world champions Sui Wenging and Han Cong of China took silver with 235.47.

In other Olympic news, Canada’s men’s hockey team won over Switzerland 5-1, while the women’s team squeezed by their erstwhile U.S. rivals with a 2-1 win on Thursday.

However, Canada’s women’s curling team fell 0-2 to Sweden. Canada is the defending Olympic champion.

