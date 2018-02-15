Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada reacts after setting a new Olympic record breaking the one that Jorrit Bergsma of The Netherlands set in the previous race of the men's 10,000 meters speedskating race at the Gangneung Oval at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo)

Canada adds gold, silver and bronze to its medal count

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 15 February, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Canadian athletes at the Pyeongchang Winter Games in South Korea won three more medals Thursday to bring the country’s total to 13 – four gold, four silver and five bronze – placing Canada in third place behind Norway with 17 medals and Germany with 15 medals.

Canada’s Ted-Jan Bloemen won a gold medal in men’s 10,000-metre speed skating.

Bloemen put down an Olympic-record time of 12 minutes 13:77 seconds in his heat, well ahead of his Dutch archrival Sven Kramer, one of the most decorated long-distance speed skaters in history, who came in sixth.

From left Alex Gough, Sam Edney, Tristan Walker and Justin Snith of Canada celebrate winning the silver medal in the finish area after the luge team relay at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (Andy Wong/AP Photo)

Canada’s luge relay team posted a combined time of 2 minutes 24.872 seconds to finish behind the Germans with a silver-medal. Austria was third.

Veteran singles sliders Alex Gough, Sam Edney, and doubles duo Tristan Walker and Justin Snith found Olympic redemption Thursday after falling short of the podium four years ago in Sochi, Russia, with a fourth place finish.

Earlier in the week, Gough claimed the country’s first individual luge medal with a bronze in the women’s singles. Edney was sixth in the men’s event, while Walker and Snith finished fifth in doubles.

Eric Radford and Meagan Duhamel skate to a bronze medal in the pairs free skate program at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Korea, Thursday, February 15, 2018. (Jason Ransom/THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-COC)

And finally ice dancers Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford put in a clean and solid skate to clinch the bronze medal in the pairs’ event.

The two-time world champions, who are competing in their final season, scored 153.33 points for their free program to Adele’s Hometown Glory, and 230.15 total points.

Germany’s Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, who started the day just 0.23 points behind the Canadians, won gold with 235.90 while reigning world champions Sui Wenging and Han Cong of China took silver with 235.47.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (17), of the United States, and Marie-Philip Poulin (29), of Canada, compete for the puck during the second period of a preliminary round during a women’s hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Canada won 2-1. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

In other Olympic news, Canada’s men’s hockey team won over Switzerland 5-1, while the women’s team squeezed by their erstwhile U.S. rivals with a 2-1 win on Thursday.

However, Canada’s women’s curling team fell 0-2 to Sweden. Canada is the defending Olympic champion.

With files from CBC Sports and The Canadian Press

