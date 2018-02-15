National Flag Day: Celebrating Canada’s Maple Leaf flag

Today Canada celebrates its flag, the red and white Maple Leaf.

It is also one of the youngest flags having been officially raised for the first time in a chilly ceremony in front of Canada’s Parliament, on February 15, 1965. (see below). And yet it has become one of the most easily recognized flags in the world.

Many Canadians don’t realize that since Canada’s beginning as a country in 1867, we never really had an “official” flag.

While the British Royal Union flag was often used, and then later a Canadianized version of the British Red Ensign, neither were actually the official flags.

While the debate on creating an official flag, came and went through the decades, it was only with the approach of Canada’s centennial year of 1967, that the issue became a priority.

As that date approached, the Liberal government declared that Canada should finally have an official flag and distinctive to Canada. Contests were held for ideas for our national flag. Literally thousands of suggestions were sent to Ottawa, most ranging from the bizarre to downright weird and submitted to an all-party committee which would decide.

The Maple Leaf theme however cropped up again and again.

The song, the Maple Leaf Forever, had long been a contender as Canada’s national anthem, the Maple Leaf was and early symbol for Canada on sports uniforms in international competitions, and many Canadian units in the First World War, had the symbol as their cap badge.

However when a committee began whittling down the possibilities, the debate in Parliament became agitated, then downright bitter. Many veterans and serving military personnel were strongly in favour of naming the Red Ensign as the official flag, and some continue to think the Red Ensign should have been chosen. Versions have bee retained as official provincial flags of Manitoba and Ontario, each with their provincial shield in the fly.

The Conservative Party under John Diefenbaker vehemently defended their choice also to retain the Red Ensign.

Then Prime Minister Lester Pearson’s personal choice was three red leaves on a white background with blue borders, but Canada’s official colours were only red and white. In the end the all-party committee settled the debate once and for all with the choice of the single red leaf with two red borders.

Then Prime Minister Lester Pearson, ended the long debate and declared the design of the new flag to be final.

The simple design, using Canada’s official colours of red and white is now proudly flown and worn wherever Canadians go.

Statement by Heritage Minister Melanie Joly Less than a week ago, we cheered on our Canadian athletes as they marched together proudly behind the Canadian flag at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. Today, as we continue to witness Team Canada’s successes, we celebrate the 53rd anniversary of our flag. Selected in 1964, the red and white design with the image of the 11-pointed red maple leaf at its heart made its first official appearance 53 years ago today, and quickly became one of the most recognizable and respected national symbols in the world. Our flag represents the very best of Canada and all Canadians. Like our Olympic and Paralympic athletes, it stands as a symbol of honour, perseverance and courage. As Canadians come together across the country and around the world to cheer on our athletes, I encourage you to celebrate this special day and post a selfie with the flag on social media with #Canadianflag.

Film of the raising of Canada’s official flag, Feb 15, 1965

