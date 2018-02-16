Dalhousie University in Halifax Nova Scotia celebrates 200 years this year. It has raised eyebrows by saying candidates for a managerial position will only be selected from visible minorities or Indigenous people.

University limits job posting to minorities only

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 16 February, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Dalhousie University in Halifax is seeking a new vice-provost of student affairs, a position created in 2016.

But in a move that has sparked debate, the institution has declared that it is seeking  a “racially visible” or Aboriginal candidate only.

Arig al Shaibah became Dalhousie’s first vice-provost, student affairs in April 2016, appointed into the new role which was created to strengthen the relationship between student enrolment and support services and academic operations at Dalhousie.

Arig al Shaibah, is leaving Dalhousie to take up a new position at McMaster University. Dalhousie says the position will be filled only from visible minorities or Indigenous candidates. PHOTO: Dalhousie U

She has announced she will be leaving Dalhousie in March after less than two years in the position in order to occupy a newly created position at McMaster University in Hamilton Ontario as associate vice-president, equity and inclusion,

An internal memo from Dalhousie Provost  Carolyn Watters reads in part” In keeping with the principles of our Employment Equity Policy, and with an aim to increase the representation of underrepresented groups at Dalhousie, this search for a new Vice-Provost Student Affairs will be restricted to racially visible persons and Aboriginal peoples at this time.

Tokenism? Reverse Racism?

Jasmine Walsh, Dalhousie’s assistant vice-president of human resources, said on Tuesday that the university has been “deliberate and proactive” in hiring of professors and management staff in order that the increasingly diverse student population can see themselves reflected in positions throughout the university’s ranks.

The hiring restriction has raised questions of whether this constitutes tokenism or reverse racism by the university.

In response to the concern Walsh was quoted by the Canadian press saying, “What we’re ultimately striving for is fairness in our recruitment processes” adding that the  university’s goal is to align Dalhousie’s workforce with the general labour market.

Jasmine Walsh, assistant vice-president of human resources, said Tuesday that the position restricted to racially visible persons and Aboriginal Peoples is another aspect of Dalhousie’s effort to be “deliberate and proactive” in its recruitment so students will be able to see themselves reflected throughout the university’s ranks. PHOTO Danny Abriel- submitted by J Walsh via CBC

In a 2016 university poll, racially visible employees made up 11 per cent of staff, up from 8.3 per cent in 2015.

The government statistics agency Statistics Canada, notes that 21 per cent of Canada’s total workforce consists of visible minorities.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refugees, Indigenous, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, Indigenous, Society

University limits job posting to minorities only

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Nazis, Jews, fine art, and "too Canadian"

RCI | Français

L’aventure européenne de zouaves canadiens dans l’armée papale de Pie IX

RCI | Español

El Castor Cibernético del 16, 17 y 18 de febrero 2018

RCI | 中文

萨省农场主对斯坦利案裁决引发的反响感到沮丧和费解

من اليمين: فادي الهاروني وبيار أحمراني ومي أبو صعب/راديو كندا الدولي/ RCIالعربية | RCI

بلا حدود للأسبوع المنتهي في 18-02-2019

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine