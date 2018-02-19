Justin Bieber exhibit opens in hometown Stratford, Ontario

Justin Bieber started busking as a boy, guitar in hand, on the steps of Stratford‘s Avon theatre.

He was not even 10 years of age, but his goal was to raise enough money to take his mom to Disney World.

“We knew he was a special kid”

His grandparents, the Dales, retold the story to reporters with great pride over the weekend, as the “Steps to Stardom” exhibit was preparing for its grand opening.

Already crowds were coming from far and wide to see it.

Yesterday, on opening day, there were a hundred people lined up outside the charming building that houses the musuem, just beyond the town limits.

They came from Indiana, in the United States, Montreal, Quebec, and even some fans from France.

John Kastner, the general manager of the Stratford Perth Museum, has been fielding calls from tour operators and doing interviews with media in Germany.

“This museum’s been around, in one form or another, since 1907 and yesterday was probably without question, our busiest day,” he said.

Kastner is the former managing editor of the town’s newspaper. He watched Justin Bieber grow up, and he says, “We knew he was a special kid”.

And Stratford supported Bieber long before he became a superstar.

His mother, Pattie Mallete, told reporters one of her fondest items in the exhibit is the drum kit that the town raised money for when Justin was only eight years old.

His grandparents, who helped raise him, his mom, and the singer himself, have offered only sweeping support, Kastner says.

In what may be the most Canadian moment of 2018, Kastner recalls meeting Justin in line at the local Tim Horton’s coffee and donut shop, a couple of weeks ago.

Kastner says Bieber could not have been nicer or more gracious.

“We often joke here, “it took a long time for him to become an overnight sensation”

The exhibit came about as a response finally, to the recurrent question; “Why don’t you have anything about Justin Bieber?”

Even former Canadian politicians were beginning to ask, Kastner says.

The town, about 150 kilometres southwest of Toronto, is also home to the Stratford Festival.

What started in a tent in the early 1950’s with Shakespeare’s plays, has grown to an annual theatre event that has the town buzzing from the spring to the fall.

Now the festival features the work of many other great playwrights as well as the Bard.

This year, with everything from ‘The Tempest’ to the ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’, there’s something for everyone.

And now there’s something more; many visitors to the festival, will be taking in the Justin Bieber story on display at the museum.

Kastner says as Justin’s mother toured the exhibit last Thursday, with a TV crew in tow, she excused herself to take a call from her son.

She said he was expressing his eagerness to see the exhibit, and asking if it was OK to bring along some friends.

As Beliebers (the committed fans) know, Justin Bieber will be turning 24 on March 1st, and it just might be a great day to be taking in the sights in Stratford.