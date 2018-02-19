Justin Bieber playing the drums in Stratford, where they held a fundraiser to get him a set. The kit is now part of the exhibit. (Courtesy of the Stratford Perth Museum)

Justin Bieber exhibit opens in hometown Stratford, Ontario

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 19 February, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Justin Bieber started busking as a boy, guitar in hand, on the steps of Stratford‘s Avon theatre.

He was not even 10 years of age, but his goal was to raise enough money to take his mom to Disney World.

“We knew he was a special kid”

His grandparents, the Dales, retold the story to reporters with great pride over the weekend, as the “Steps to Stardom” exhibit was preparing for its grand opening.

Already crowds were coming from far and wide to see it.

Yesterday, on opening day, there were a hundred people lined up outside the charming building that houses the musuem, just beyond the town limits.

They came from Indiana, in the United States, Montreal, Quebec, and even some fans from France.

John Kastner, the general manager of the Stratford Perth Museum, has been fielding calls from tour operators and doing interviews with media in Germany.

Listen

“This museum’s been around, in one form or another, since 1907 and yesterday was probably without question, our busiest day,” he said.

Kastner is the former managing editor of the town’s newspaper. He watched Justin Bieber grow up, and he says, “We knew he was a special kid”.

And Stratford supported Bieber long before he became a superstar.

His mother, Pattie Mallete, told reporters one of her fondest items in the exhibit is the drum kit that the town raised money for when Justin was only eight years old.

His grandparents, who helped raise him, his mom, and the singer himself, have offered only sweeping support, Kastner says.

In what may be the most Canadian moment of 2018, Kastner recalls meeting Justin in line at the local Tim Horton’s coffee and donut shop, a couple of weeks ago.

Kastner says Bieber could not have been nicer or more gracious.

“We often joke here, “it took a long time for him to become an overnight sensation”

The exhibit came about as a response finally, to the recurrent question; “Why don’t you have anything about Justin Bieber?”

Justin Bieber fan posters line the walls at the Stratford Perth Museum for the Steps to Stardom exhibition in Stratford Ont. on Feb.17, 2018. CP/Hannah Yoon

Even former Canadian politicians were beginning to ask, Kastner says.

The town, about 150 kilometres southwest of Toronto, is also home to the Stratford Festival.

What started in a tent in the early 1950’s with Shakespeare’s plays, has grown to an annual theatre event that has the town buzzing from the spring to the fall.

Now the festival features the work of many other great playwrights as well as the Bard.

This year, with everything from ‘The Tempest’ to the ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’, there’s something for everyone.

And now there’s something more; many visitors to the festival, will be taking in the Justin Bieber story on display at the museum.

Kastner says as Justin’s mother toured the exhibit last Thursday, with a TV crew in tow, she excused herself to take a call from her son.

She said he was expressing his eagerness to see the exhibit, and asking if it was OK to bring along some friends.

As Beliebers (the committed fans) know, Justin Bieber will be turning 24 on March 1st, and it just might be a great day to be taking in the sights in Stratford.

Share
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Trudeau family visiting India

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Justin Bieber exhibit opens in hometown Stratford, Ontario

Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Cyber threat: FBI issues yet another warning about Huawei- ZTE

International, Internet, Science and Technology

A Canadian driver at the Daytona 500

RCI | Français

Les éditions du passage et MUSEO Éditions, de beaux livres de part et d’autre de l’Atlantique

RCI | Español

Cuando la diplomacia canadiense y la industria minera van de la mano en México

RCI | 中文

萨省农场主击毙偷车原住民青年案新进展

العربية | RCI

جاغميت سينغ: تحدي كسب ثقة المواطنين بعد نيل ثقة الحزبيين

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine