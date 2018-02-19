Trudeau family visiting India

The Trudeau family are repeating history in a visit to India.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s first visit was as a boy, with his father Pierre Trudeau.

“About 35 years ago, when I was 11 years, I came to India on an official trip with my father (former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau). I had come down to see Agra from New Delhi to see the Taj Mahal,” Trudeau recalled.

“For me to be present on an official trip while bringing my kids with me to share this is really special and being able to enjoy this as a dad with my kids is really nice,” he wrote in the visitor’s book.

We’ll have more on the diplomatic challenges and trade issues that are the backdrop of this visit, later in the week.

“Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries,” Trudeau tweeted as the family boarded the plane leaving Ottawa on Friday, February 16th.

With files from CBC