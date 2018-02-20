Canada: Sales of electric vehicles and hybrids continue to grow

As more and more automakers join the fray, the choice of EV’s or hybrids for consumers continues to grow.

Sales are now reflecting a greater move towards such vehicles.

From the tiny Smart Fourtwo Electric (starting at $29,050) to the sporty BMW 330e or 530e ($51,000-$66,900) or for the SUV crowd with the Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid ($42,900) to the Chrysler Pacifica minvan plug-in hybrid ($51,095), there are now models to suit almost all needs and tastes.

There are now 41 EV models available in Canada with 26 plug-in hybrids, (PHEV) and 15 all electric battery models. (BEV)

The site Fleetcarma which monitors vehicle sales in Canada shows that sales of such vehicles are rising rapidly with a 56 per cent increase year over year from 2016 to 2017, with 12,470 units sold in the first 9 months of 2017.

Sales in Canada’s most populous province have increased 96 per cent in that period, spurred on by an increase in charging stations from a mere five to 140, not including Tesla superchargers.

Sales are also spurred by various government incentive rebates up to $14,000 in some cases.