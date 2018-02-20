Rain and flooding causing problems in southeastern Canada

Heavy rain and mild temperatures are causing problems in many regions of southern Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick today.

Environment Canada issued severe weather warnings, cautioning that “significant” rainfall is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Greater Toronto Area, and between 20 and 30 mm of rain expected in some areas of southern Ontario.

Roads have been closed due to water accumulation in many places.

Meanwhile in Montreal, as the series of low pressure systems move east, the mild temperatures and rain have led to the appearance of massive potholes. In some place traffic is reduced to to a crawl as municipal workers try to repair the surfaces.

Some inter-provincial bus routes are warning of delays and cancellations.

In Ottawa, there are warnings of as much as 50 mm of rain, forcing the temporary closure of the Rideau Canal Skateway. Yesterday, as the temperature rose to 6 C, the last day of the city’s annual festival was described more as “Waterlude” than “Winterlude“.

Across the river in Gatineau, Quebec organizers announce the complete closure of the ice sculpture park, Mosaivernales. As their web site acknowledges, “Mother Nature has spoken”.

Drier conditions and cooler temperatures are expected by Thursday.