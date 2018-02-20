Removing Cornwallis- facts vs modern social justice agenda

Recently the bronze statue of Edward Cornwallis was removed from a park in Halifax. It is the city he founded in 1749.

A military officer, his mission was to establish a strong British presence in the area to counter the French nearby on Cape Breton Island during an uneasy peace between the two European nations.

The Nova Scotia region was also the traditional land of the M’ikmaq aboriginals.

Violence erupted between the two, and in recent years the M’ikmaq of the region have been demanding the statue be removed claiming he tried to wipe out the M’ikmaq and was guilty of genocide. However, there’s a lot more to the story, and various myths have crept into the narrative against Cornwallis.

Leo J Deveau is an author, a member of the Royal Society of Nova Scotia History, and a board member of the Halifax Military Heritage Preservation Society

The M’ikmaq claims against Cornwallis centre on a proclamation to pay for scalps of native warriors or for bringing them in as prisoners. This proclamation did not include scalps of women or children as is often promoted by pressure groups.

Extensive research by historians including the HMHPS with their research papers, shows that there were bloody acts on all sides before, during, and after Cornwallis and also that an accusation of genocide against Cornwallis is not correct.

Deveau points out that the M’ikmaq population had been, and continued to be, decimated by disease brought by a French fleet three years prior to Cornwallis’ arrival.

Also the M’ikmaq for their part had no qualms about scalping British men women and children and had already been receiving payment from the French, which continued in Cornwallis time from a French priest and instigator named Abbot Le Loutre. who seems to have also escaped serious historical blame for bloodthirsty instigation.

Deveau and others say that Halifax city councillors acted too hastily in removing the statue before discussing and learning the actual historical facts.

Indeed, he would like all sides to learn historical fact prior to forming opinions, and making judgements and decisions, versus the too hasty acceptance of various myths and distortions promoted by pressure groups in an atmosphere of “blame and shame”.