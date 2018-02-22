A third-place win by figure skater Gabrielle Daleman propelled Canada’s team to win gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics on February 21, 2018. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Olympic skater gets trolled

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 22 February, 2018

This is the kind of story that breaks my heart. After years of intensive training and the incredible dedication it takes to win a gold medal at the Olympics, a top athlete gets nasty comments on the internet.

The Globe and Mail today reported on the case of Gabrielle Daleman.  The Canadian figure skater placed third in a free skate giving her team an insurmountable lead and propelling it to a gold medal win. Since then, she has received much acclaim but also some very nasty comments on social media.

Sadly, it’s nothing new

She is not the first athlete to be trolled, but it’s particularly upsetting when the Globe reports that Daleman had been bullied as a child with a learning disability, and she has talked about harsh criticism that she received as a gymnast and as a figure skater.

Since then, Daleman won a bronze medal at last year’s world championships, she claimed the Canadian championship this year and is now at her second Olympic Games.

Canada’s Gabrielle Daleman competes in the women’s short program tonight. (Bernat Armangue/AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Go Gabrielle!

Tonight, Daleman will compete in the women’s short program and one would hope she responds to the trolls by winning gold. As my mom said to me and I said to my own daughter, ‘don’t get mad. Get even!’

