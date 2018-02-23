Youth featured in anti-violence videos later appeared on panels at live events in several cities. (Innovate Inclusion)

Anti-violence campaign involves black youth in Ontario

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 23 February, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

As part of a $47-million-dollar anti-racist Black Youth Action Plan, the government of the province on Ontario has mandated several campaigns including one that involves five videos and four live events. The project by Innovate Inclusion aims to reduce instances of violence.

“The Violence 360 campaign takes a preventative approach by providing the black community as well as the community at large with examples of black excellence, examples of how people have been affected by youth violence and how they’ve made choices post the violence either they’ve been affected by or the violence they’ve perpetrated on someone else, to improve their lives and the lives of those around them,” says Jessica Yamoah, executive director of Innovate Inclusion.

Listen

Jessica Yamoah’s Innovate Inclusion advocates for the entrepreneurial success of underrepresented communities. (Jamar Stephen)

Anti-racism strategy is called monumental by activist

There have been videos featuring youth from across Ontario screened in the cities of Windsor, Hamilton and Ottawa. And there will be another in Toronto on February 25th, 2018. Accompanying the screenings are events with panels featuring youth affected by violence.

Yamoah calls the importance of the government’s anti-racism strategy monumental and historic.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Public broadcaster music library closing, CD's to be digitised, destroyed

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Cross-country ski lessons for new Canadians

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Sonja Bata's legacy honoured in the Bata Shoe Museum

RCI | Français

Debra Munn, vétérinaire passionnée, ici, en Amérique centrale et en Tanzanie … notamment

RCI | Español

Canadá debe hacer frente a los insensatos planes de Donald Trump para los Grandes Lagos

RCI | 中文

联邦预算即将公布，加拿大纳税人的钱都花到哪了？

من اليمين: فادي الهاروني وبيار أحمراني ومي أبو صعب/راديو كندا الدولي/ RCIالعربية | RCI

بلا حدود للأسبوع المنتهي في 25-02-2018

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Pourparlers pour un cessez-le-feu en SyrieAmbassade américaine à Jérusalem : les Palestiniens outrés par le choix du mois de maiLes supercliniques ont désengorgé les urgences, affirme Gaétan BarretteQuébec investit 15 millions pour « tirer parti du plein potentiel des entrepreneurs de la diversité »Le jeune tireur de La Loche recevra une peine pour adulteEnquête russe : un ex-conseiller de campagne de Trump plaide coupableLe nouveau pont Champlain sera prêt en décembre, espère-t-on toujoursLes voitures AZUR au coeur d'une tentative de sauver des emplois chez Bombardier à La PocatièreProcès pour le meurtre de Tina Fontaine : les preuves étaient minces, disent des avocatsManifestations à la suite du procès sur la mort de Tina Fontaine
What if Russians are reinstated for Pyeongchang closing ceremony?U.S. embassy to open in Jerusalem in MayFormer Trump campaign aide Rick Gates pleads guilty to conspiracy, lyingOttawa moves to settle sexual misconduct class action lawsuits against Canadian ForcesNRA, gun industry face backlash in wake of Florida shootingBruce McArthur investigation could last years: Police'They've been erased': Myanmar bulldozes what's left of Rohingya villagesTrudeau promises to meet with MP responsible for inviting Jaspal Atwal to events in India'This is love for Tina': Crowd marches for change in honour of Tina Fontaine in WinnipegSchools should have 'active shooter training,' says Florida governor as teachers return