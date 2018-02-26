29 people injured in major crash in British Columbia

Twenty-nine people were taken to hospital after a massive pileup involving trucks, coach buses and cars on the Coquihalla Highway in the interior of British Columbia on Sunday night.

Another 136 people were taken to a warming centre in the nearby community of Hope after two buses, two semi-trailer trucks and two cars collided about 25 kilometres north of the town at about 8 p.m. PT.

The conditions of those injured in the crash range from stable to critical, the Provincial Health Services Authority said on its Twitter account.

Rescue teams worked for hours to free people trapped in vehicles. B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said it dispatched 22 ground and air ambulances to the scene.

The crash shut down the highway between Hope and Merritt in both direction for several hours. Northbound lanes were reopened shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.

It’s unclear what caused the massive pileup, however, earlier in the day, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation had warned drivers to be cautious on the stretch of Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt due to limited visibility.

With files from CBC News