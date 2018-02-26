A child and a man are seen in hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 25, 2018. Picture taken February 25,2018. (Bassam Khabieh/REUTERS)

Canada calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 26 February, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Ottawa is calling for the regime in Damascus and its allies in Moscow and Tehran to stop “the massacre of civilians and allow the delivery of humanitarian supplies” as mandated by a recent UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria.

In a unanimous vote on Saturday supported by Russia, the Security Council adopted a resolution demanding parties to Syria’s seven-year-long civil war to cease hostilities without delay for at least 30 consecutive days to ensure a “durable humanitarian pause,” enabling weekly humanitarian aid deliveries and medical evacuations of the critically sick and wounded.

In a statement released on Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said she is very concerned by reports that the ceasefire has been violated less than 48 hours after it being agreed upon.

“It is vital that all parties respect the ceasefire unconditionally to stop the massacre of civilians and allow the delivery of humanitarian supplies,” Freeland said.

“Canada condemns the approach of the Assad regime and its allies, Russia and Iran. The regime has targeted civilians and public services, such as schools and hospitals, and has used siege and starvation tactics, chemical weapons, and barrel bombs.”

A man carries an injured boy as he walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, February 21, 2018. (Bassam Khabieh/REUTERS)

Canada has also been providing funding to groups working as first responders in eastern Ghouta, including the White Helmets, Freeland added.

“We hail the courage of those working to save lives,” she said. “The protection of civilians is an obligation under international humanitarian law.”

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu announced Monday during a meeting of high-level Russian military officials that he has been ordered by President Vladimir Putin to implement a daily humanitarian pause in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta as of Tuesday and to open humanitarian corridors for civilians willing to leave the rebel stronghold.

Over the past week the Syrian army, backed up by its Russian and Iranian allies has subjected the rebel-held enclave to one of the heaviest bombardments of the seven-year war, killing hundreds.

Man with a child are seen in hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 25, 2018. Picture taken February 25, 2018. (Bassam Khabieh/REUTERS)

On Sunday health authorities there said several people had suffered symptoms consistent with chlorine gas exposure and on Monday rescue workers and a war monitor said seven small children were killed by air and artillery strikes in one town.

During their daily briefing on the situation in Syria, Russian defence officials laid the blame for the worsening humanitarian situation on rebel groups, including the Saudi-backed Jaish al-Islam and Ahrar al-Sham and the rival al-Nusra Front, an al-Qaeda offshoot.

They accused the rebels of holding thousands of civilians as human shields and preventing them from leaving the area. Russian officials also claimed that in the past week alone the rebels launched over 238 mortars and shells into the Syrian capital, killing four people and wounding over 50, including 16 children.

Russian officials said the Security Council Resolution 2401 does not apply to terrorist groups such as ISIS and al-Nusra Front and their forces will continue to target them.

“We are seriously alarmed by the reports that amid the overall increase in the rhetoric against Damascus and anti-Russian rhetoric in Washington threats are heard again of using force, which is unlawful,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov was quoted by TASS news agency on Monday. “They are searching for pretexts and this fully runs counter to the meaning and content of the UN Security Council Resolution 2401.”

With files from Reuters

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Canadians take record medal haul in Pyeongchang

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

The detailed genetic history of elephants

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Animal rights activists want action on "rampant" abuse in slaughterhouses.

International, Politics, Society

Are the 2026 Winter Olympics headed to Calgary?

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canadians join lawsuits against Apple

RCI | Français

Le nouveau virage marketing et santé de McDonald’s

RCI | Español

Desafíos de la comunidad afro-latina de Toronto

RCI | 中文

 #MeToo ：加拿大知名乐队Hedley主唱被控强奸

اللجنة التأسيسية/كرسي الدراساتالعربية | RCI

تأسيس كرسي اليونسكو لاستئصال التطرف العنفي