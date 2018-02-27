Leader of Canada's official opposition Conservative Party announced that if elected they would follow the U.S. lead and accept Jerusalem as Israel's capital. PHOTO-John Woods/THE CANADIAN PRESS-2017

A Canadian political party weighs in on Israel’s capital

By Marc Montgomery
Tuesday 27 February, 2018

The federal opposition Conservative party made a significant and controversial policy statement today.

Leader Andrew Scheer said if the Conservatives are elected in 2019, they will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

A statement on the party’s website says “Canada’s Conservatives have been, and always will be, a strong voice for Israel and the Canadian Jewish community”.  It goes on to ask people to sign if they agree that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital.

The status of Jerusalem has long been a point of contention, as both Israel and Palestinians claim the city. This has been a subject of ongoing peace negotiations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes opening remarks at the start of a bilateral meeting with Israel at the United Nations climate change summit in Paris in 2015. The Trudeau government has continued a policy of strong support for Israel. Trudeau says the situation regarding Jerusalem’s status should be resolved through negotiation. PHOTO:
Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press

The situation was inflamed when U.S. President Donald Trump declared the U.S. would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Recently officials said the U.S would begin to move its embassy there from Tel Aviv in May.

Following that December declaration by U.S President Trump, Canada’s governing Liberal party said the situation should be resolved through negotiation.

Although the Conservative Party has not said whether it would move the Canadian embassy from Tel Aviv, this move is seen as creating a policy distinct from the Liberals as the general election edges closer in 2019.

