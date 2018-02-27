Maple syrup production has begun for Scott Whitelaw who is seen here checking one of his trees at Sugar Moon Farm in mid-February. (Photo: Quita Gray/CBC)

Maple syrup season off to earliest start in Maritimes

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 27 February, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Maple syrup is the annual spring harvest from the iconic maple trees in eastern Canada, and for the third year in a row, it is an early season.

The mild winter in the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia this year had the sap rising sooner than expected.

Heather Fraser runs the Moncton Maple Sugar Camp and credits the erratic weather and temperatures. (CBC)

Matthew Harrison of Hidden Mountain Maple Farms in Southampton, near Springfield, Nova Scotia, told the CBC they began tapping their trees on February 5th and finished on the 17th.

“This is the earliest I’ve ever tapped or had this much syrup before March,” he said, last Thursday, February 22nd. 

“It looks like the sap will run on Saturday and Monday again, so we will be boiling both days.”

“From one minute it’s minus 10 and then the next it’s plus 10”

Scott Whitelaw said 2018 brought the earliest tapping since he and his wife Quita Gray bought Sugar Moon Farms, over 20 years ago.

Whitelaw was out in his woods last week drilling holes, installing the spigots and watching the sap flow through the pipes to the main collection point.

“We started tapping the earliest we ever have, just because of the way the weather has changed so much,” he told the CBC radio last week.

“The fellow that I bought the farm from used to start tapping at the beginning of March and hoped to be all ready to get the season underway in the middle of March,” Whitelaw said.

“Within a couple of years of us moving to the property, we realized we had to move it up a bit. I would start tapping around the end of February and now we’re looking at the middle of February.”

Unlike the province of Quebec, snow is in short supply in Nova Scotia this year, so these syrup producers had to use an ice-crusher to make the coveted treat, of syrup freezing on snow, or ice.

Children, and the young at heart, look forward to twisting a stick into, as it freezes, to have a maple lollipop to enjoy.

In the neighbouring province of New Brunswick, Heather Fraser told CBC,  “It’s just the erratic change. From one minute it’s minus 10 and then the next it’s plus 10,” she said.

The red leaf at the centre of our flag, that often turns a magnificent shade of red in the autumn, comes from the tree that provides the syrup that becomes the topping or ingredient in a lot of great meals.

Canada’s Indigenous people showed the settlers how to harvest the syrup as they moved into their camps in the bush to tap the trees and boil the syrup.

The fourth moon of the year in late March early April, was known as Izhkigamisegi Geezis, the boiling moon, to the Obijway people.

(With files from CBC)

Share
Posted in Economy, Environment, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Bitcoin wanted for condo near Toronto

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Space junk increasing exponentially

RCI | Français

Deux battantes québécoises, Christine et Dominique, au Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles 2018

RCI | Español

La ciencia lo confirma, hablar "spanglish" o "frañol" no es malo, es natural en una sociedad multilingüe

RCI | 中文

加拿大新预算案：10亿元增强网络安全 预防俄国干扰2019年大选

فرنسوا جاندرون عميد السن في الجمعية الوطنية برلمان كيبك/ Radio-Canada/Sandra Atamanالعربية | RCI

فرنسوا جاندرون: وداعا للسياسة