Scientists are alarmed that no right whale calves have been spotted so far this breeding season which is coming to a close PHOTO: Right Whale Research- AP

Scientists alarmed: no right whale calves

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 27 February, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

No calves spotted this year

For decades conservationists, and scientists have been extremely concerned about the population of North Atlantic right whales.

Estimates are that there are now less than 450 of the animals left, only about 100 of which are breeding females. This is barely enough to ensure the survivability of the species.

Last year there was great alarm over a record number of whale deaths in Canada and the US, 18, in all, from fishing gear entanglement, to ship strikes of the slow moving whales.

Worst case scenario

Every year scientists have travelled to the wintering range of North Atlantic right whales in the warmer waters around the coast of Florida in the U.S. to count the new births, This year so far, none.


The peak for births is January and February and is over by end March.. On average there are 12 births per year, but none so far this year.
PHOTO: Center for Coastal Studies/NOAA permit #19315)

Barb Zoodsma is a biologist who oversees the right whale recovery program in the Southeast for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Quoted in the Boston Globe, she says, “This is the worst-case scenario. This season appears to be a total bomb. You don’t have to be a math major to see that things are going in the wrong direction”.

Every year there is always hope the number of calves born would exceed the number of deaths.

Up to the early part of this century about 20 calves could be expected, although numbers could fluctuate from year to year. That began to decline by 2011.  Five calves were born last year.

Scientists were already alarmed when the eighth dead whale was found in the St Lawrence last year. Brought onshore for autopsy, the whales showed evidence of either ship strikes or fishing gear entanglement. PHOTO:Joey-john Stewart/Facebook via CBC

Never a year without calves before.

Scientists searching this year have yet to see a single mother-calf pair even as the birthing season nears its typical end. The peak for births is usually January and February and is over by the end of March.

Philip Hamilton is a research scientist at the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life in Boston who has been specialising in photo identification of the whales for over 30 years said they’ve never seen a year without calves.

Quoted in the Canadian Press, he said, “It’s actually heartbreaking in general. I’m concerned about this being a more prolonged, permanent shift”.

Scientists have also noted the fertility rate is down. Females used to give birth about every three years, but that now has been stretched to every seven years.

Scientists have also noted a shift in the whale’s typical range, having shifted north in the summer possibly due to warming ocean waters and a shifting food supply.

Scientists have speculated that several things may be conspiring against the whales; warming oceans, increased ship traffic and underwater noise, and the stronger ropes being used by crab and lobster fishermen which don’t break when the whales become entangled.

Additional information- sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Bitcoin wanted for condo near Toronto

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Space junk increasing exponentially

RCI | Français

Deux battantes québécoises, Christine et Dominique, au Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles 2018

RCI | Español

La ciencia lo confirma, hablar "spanglish" o "frañol" no es malo, es natural en una sociedad multilingüe

RCI | 中文

加拿大新预算案：10亿元增强网络安全 预防俄国干扰2019年大选

فرنسوا جاندرون عميد السن في الجمعية الوطنية برلمان كيبك/ Radio-Canada/Sandra Atamanالعربية | RCI

فرنسوا جاندرون: وداعا للسياسة