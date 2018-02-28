$1,000 bill no more

The $1,000 bill, nicknamed a “pinkie” for its reddish-purple hue, will no longer be accepted as legal tender in Canada.

The announcement was a detail in the 367-page budget document released yesterday.

The Bank of Canada stopped printing the bill in 2000 in an effort to combat money laundering and organised crime.

Now, in a further effort to crack down on counterfeiting and tax evasion, the government will allow a limited grace period for the approximately 700,000 of the bills still in circulation, to be exchanged.

The $1,000 bill is accompanied by the $500, the $25, the $2 bill and the $1. which all had ceased to be printed, but could still be used.

Soon that will no longer be the case for these souvenirs either.