Big (BIG!) changes on the horizon for one the world’s oldest sporting competitions, the Davis Cup

Canada has never been much of a contender when it comes to the Davis Cup, the 118-year-old international men’s tennis competition that is played in countries around the world.

Not that the country hasn’t had its moments.

It’s just they’ve been few and far between

Canada’s best result-ever came in its first appearance in 1913 when the team reached the World Group final, losing to the United States 0-3.

The best result in the Open Era? In 2013, Canada reached the World Group semifinals but were defeated 2-3 by Serbia. (Hey, what’s a hundred years?)

In early February, Canada lost 1-3 to Croatia in their first-round tie.

In September, the Canadians, ranked No. 15 in Davis Cup, will play the World Group playoffs to try to stay among the top 16 nations in the world for 2019.

So the International Tennis Federation’s stunning announcement this week that big changes are very likely coming to the Davis Cup format next year will probably not draw much more than a collective yawn across the country.

But hold on a sec.

Canada does have a couple of hotshot teenagers, Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who if things go according to plans–and hopes–might help Canada climb to tennis heights it’s never viewed before–especially if Milos Raonic, once ranked as high as No. 3 and a former Wimbledon finalist, can find a way to escape the spate of nagging and debilitating injuries that have plagued him over the past couple of seasons.

It’s not a deal yet, but it very much appears one of the oldest world-wide sporting competitions is on the verge of going the way of all flesh.

No longer will the competition be held through out the year in front of partisan home crowds.

In its place: a one-week extravaganza in November, beginning in 2019.

The total purse: $20 million US.

The format will be round-robin with six groups composed of three nations each, followed by a knockout stage beginning with the quarterfinals.

And there will be fewer matches. Singles competition will be cut from four matches to two.

Doubles competition will stay at one match.

Best-of-three matches will replace the current best-of-five format.

Will it all happen?

In making the announcement, the ITF said the proposal “is subject to further development and the successful completion of due diligence and finalization of a formal agreement.”

Still, the ITF board unanimously endorsed the proposal, which will be submitted at the ITF’s annual general meeting in Florida in August.