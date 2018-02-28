International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau hands out pouches of school supplies to children following the passing of hurricane Matthew, in Camp Perrin, Haiti, on Thursday, November 17, 2016. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Budget 2018: Canada’s foreign aid spending remains below OECD average

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 28 February, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Despite a welcome boost in the amount of money Ottawa spends on foreign aid, the newly unveiled Liberal budget puts Canada’s international development assistance well below the average spent by its peers in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), say actors in the Canadian humanitarian and development community.

The budget unveiled by Finance Minister Bill Morneau on Tuesday proposes to provide an additional $2 billion over five years starting in 2018-19 to Canada’s International Assistance Envelope to support Ottawa’s humanitarian assistance and development priorities under its new Feminist International Assistance Policy.

CARE Canada President and CEO Gillian Barth said while the budget marks a welcome first step that will provide a measure of certainty around Canada’s international assistance spending and allow for longer-term planning, it falls short of expectations.

“Beginning with an initial boost of almost nine per cent over last year’s international assistance budget, however, increases to international assistance will proceed at a rate of less than two per cent year-over-year from 2019 to 2023,” Barth said in a statement. “This is insufficient to keep up with the rate of inflation.”

Falling short of target

Minister of Finance Bill Morneau participates in a post-budget discussion at the Economic Club of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The money set aside for foreign aid is also is barely enough to keep Canada at the same level of official development assistance (ODA) as in the past, said Julia Sanchez, president and CEO of the Canadian Council for International Co-operation (CCIC), an umbrella group that brings together Canadian-based international development and humanitarian organizations.

(click to listen to the interview with Julia Sanchez)

Listen

The ODA is a ratio used internationally to measure what portion of a country’s wealth its government spends on development assistance to eradicate worldwide poverty.

Canada’s ODA is about 0.26 per cent of the country’s gross national income (GNI), according to official data collected in a report by the OECD last year.

That’s well below the 0.32 average for the 29 Development Assistance Committee (DAC) countries and the 0.7 per cent target established by a 1970 resolution of the United Nations General Assembly.

“We’re only about a third way there and that’s not going to change over the next five years if the government doesn’t increase its commitments in the next budget moving forward,” Sanchez said.

“We are hosting the G7 this year, Canada wants to show leadership but we actually have the lowest level of ODA than any other of the G7 countries. So we’re really not in a good place, we’re really not in a leadership position relative to our peers.”

In fact only six OECD countries — Denmark, Germany, Luxemburg, Norway, Sweden and U.K. — met or exceeded the 0.7 target in 2016, according to the OECD report.

“What we find is dangerous and unfortunate that at a time when the world is looking at Canada to play a leadership role, especially on the international scene with a lot of other countries looking inward and kind of a retracting from the international scene, we’re actually lowering the bar, because we’re saying it’s actually OK to be at 0.26 when we all know the target should be 0.70,” Sanchez said.

‘Turning point’

International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau talks with reporters before the morning session as the Liberal cabinet meets in St. John’s, N.L. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said Budget 2018 marks a turning point in Canada’s international assistance, representing the largest increase in 10 years.

“This new investment will strengthen the impact of our Feminist International Assistance Policy and will make a real difference, especially for millions of women and girls,” Bibeau said in an emailed statement.

The budget will also provide $1.5 billion over five years to support innovative approaches to international development, she said.

“This will give Canada new opportunities to leverage partnerships with aid organizations as well as the private sector to mobilize additional resources for international development,” Bibeau said.

Good news

There are other positive signals in the budget as well, Sanchez said.

For example, when the Liberals released their Feminist International Assistance Policy last year, there was no new funding commitment to implement the policy attached to it.

“Now we are seeing a shift in that position and they are actually putting new money in the budget to implement this policy,” Sanchez said. “We’re very pleased to see that, it’s a positive shift in tone and in position.”

There is also greater predictability and transparency in the budget, Sanchez said.

“The budget amounts were released now for the International Assistance Envelope, which we haven’t seen in almost seven or eight years now, it’s been a bit of a secret and we would only find out after the fact how much money had actually been spent,” Sanchez said.

Barth also warmly welcomed the government’s decision to set aside $738 million for humanitarian assistance in 2018-19. This will ensure that resources do not have to be diverted away from other international assistance priorities in order to respond when emergencies strike, she said.

“This announcement will allow Canada to respond more quickly and predictably to unexpected crises,” Barth said in a statement. “It will be critical that this dedicated pool be regularly assessed to ensure it remains aligned with real needs.”

Long way ahead

In 2016, the House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development put out a report based on consultations that it had conducted. It recommended that the government increase its official development assistance to 0.35 per cent of GNI by 2020.

The government should aspire to a plan that would see Canada spending 0.70 per cent of its GNI on official development assistance by 2030, the report said.

In order to get to that internationally accepted benchmark, Canada needs to be increasing its foreign budget on average at 15 per cent a year while the proposed budget increases it by only about 2 per cent a year, Sanchez said.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Bitcoin mining boom underway in Canada

Economy, Society

$1,000 bill no more

Health, International, Politics, Society

Ottawa proposing paid leave for victims of domestic violence

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Bitcoin wanted for condo near Toronto

RCI | Français

La formation audio de Musitechnic toujours aussi pertinente et en forte demande

RCI | Español

La sabia mezcla de realismo mágico, flamenco y butoh de pataSola Dance

RCI | 中文

从子弹的“指纹”寻找凶手：采访加拿大法医物证技术公司总裁辛诺特

قائد شرطة مونتريال المرحلي مارتان برودوم/ راديو كنداالعربية | RCI

شرطة مدينة مونتريال: إجراءات لإعادة ثقة المواطن