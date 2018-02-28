Gord Downie to be hounoured at the Junos

Gord Downie will be remembered in a musical tribute by Canadian musicians Sarah Harmer and Dallas Green at the upcoming Juno Awards on Sunday March 25.

Downie, the much-loved singer-songwriter and frontman of the Tragically Hip, died of brain cancer last October.

In May of 2016 he announced his terminal condition to the country just before he and the band went on a final cross-country tour.

At the 2017 Junos, Downie was honoured with a solo award for songwriter of the year for his album, Secret Path.

Secret Path is the true story, put to music, of 12 year-old Chanie Wenjack, who died on the long walk home in 1966, trying to escape his residential school.

As a band, The Tragically Hip have been honoured with 16 Juno Awards, and this year again, Downie is posthumously nominated for three awards for his last solo album, Introduce Yerself.

The Juno Awards will be hosted by Canadian crooner Michael Buble and broadcast live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, on March 25 at cbcmusic.ca/junos.