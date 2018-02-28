Ottawa proposing paid leave for victims of domestic violence

The Canadian government is proposing a plan to provide five days of paid leave for victims of domestic violence in federally-regulated workplaces.

The proposal, contained in Tuesday’s federal budget, would build on a plan announced last year but not yet law to allow 10 days of unpaid leave for domestic violence victims.

Leaves would apply in cases when either the worker or their child was victimized.

There were no predictions about how many people will be affected or how much it will cost.

The proposal is one of several initiatives the government is bringing forward to target harassment and sexual assault.

Others are the creation of a Centre of Diversity, Inclusion and Wellness within the public service to help workers in that sector deal with sexual harassment in the workplace.

The government is also allotting $50.4 million over five years to address sexual harassment in workplaces across the country.

Roughly half of that money will be used to boost legal-aid funding.

The other half will go to outreach programs to inform workers about their rights and how to access help if they are harassed at work.

With files from CBC, Global News