A Mountain Equipment Co-op store in Montreal. The high-end chain says its members want it to stop selling Vista products because of an association with a gunmaker. PHOTO: Google streetview

Canadian outdoor store bows to pressure against guns

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 1 March, 2018 , 4 Comments ↓

Share

The tragic school shooting in Florida in which 17 people were killed continues to have repercussions in the U.S., but now also in Canada.  A well-known high-end outdoor equipment store in this country announced this morning it will end its relationship with a large holding company associated with guns.

The Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) chain says it will no longer carry Vista Outdoor products,.

MEC- is a high-end outdoors chain. It will now drop sales of a wide-variety of outdoor products from the Vista company due to Vista’s ownership of a gun maker. PHOTO- Jonathan Hayward- CP

Vista Outdoor Products is the parent owner of a wide variety of companies like Bollé, Bushnell, CamelBak, Camp Chef, and Jimmy Styks. outdoors products These companies make things like sunglasses, binoculars and opticals, water bottles and hydration packs, camp stoves and barbeques, and paddleboards.

Vista also owns the Savage Arms company.   Savage Arms in turn makes several types of rifle including modern semi-automatic sporting rifles  invariably mislabelled as an “assault rifle”.

Three models of the Armalite Rifle (AR-15) Based on a military assault rifle, civilian semi-auto versions are called modern sporting rifles, and are popular as they are reliable and lighter than more traditional guns with wood stocks. No actual assault rifles (ie with automatic fire) can be sold or privately  owned in Canada except under very special and increasingly rare conditions. PHOTO- Rich Pedroncelli- AP

In a statement on the MEC website,  CEO David Lavistour said in part

“Thousands of MEC members have contacted us to express their concerns and to ask that we stop selling products made by these brands. We’ve also heard from members who believe that purchasing decisions like these should be left to individual consumers and that MEC should not get involved. The fact is, the debate has involved us and as a member-based organization we are compelled to respond”.

Canada’s various firearms hobby groups have expressed surprise and disappointment with the corporate decision

Tracey Wilson, spokeswoman for the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights  (CCFR) said in statements sent to RCI this morning.

“Everyone feels like they want to “do something” when a tragedy occurs, but until we are ready to have the difficult conversations about what is causing the tragedy to begin with, this kind of action is futile and insulting to tens of millions of outdoor adventure enthusiasts, hunters and sport shooters who have literally done nothing wrong.

Millions of Canadians hunt and sport shoot safely every day, multi millions more enjoy the use of products like Bushnell, Bolle and Camelbak while simply partaking in outdoor adventure activities.    Having large retailers succumb to social media pressure, however misguided it is, should be concerning to everyone.

   Judging an entire community of outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and sport shooters for the actions of a madman is pure politicization, pure virtue signalling, and a knee-jerk reaction to an extremely emotionally charged issue”.

Many modern shotguns use the same semi-auto technology as the Armalite style rifles, a technology which has been in use in sporting rifles since the 1940’s. PHOTO: via Northern Ontario Travel

Tony Bernando, executive director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association (CSSA)  also responded to the MEC decision saying,

“In our free society, MEC has the right to conduct their business operations in any way they choose.  Additionally, our members have the right to take their business to any retailer they choose.  We are confident that Canadians will continue to buy such ubiquitous Vista brands such as Bushnell at the many other retailers that will continue to sell their products.  MEC has sent out their virtue-signal and it is a rejection of the 2.2 million honest and trustworthy Canadians that lawfully own firearms”.

It should be noted that although the U.S is now talking about measures such as background checks of gun purchases, extensive and detailed background checks of potential buyers by Royal Canadian Mounted Police has been the norm in Canada for years.

Also purchasers of guns in Canada must follow a mandatory course to obtain a firearms licence and thus are themselves “registered”.

Depending on the model, some modern semi-automatics in the AR style are restricted (a secondary licencing requirement) and some are not.

Actual assault rifles, ie with automatic function) have been banned in Canada for decades. Magazine capacity in semi-auto rifles must also be “pinned” (i.e physically limited) to 5 bullets capacity only.

U.S politicians are expected to announce new firearms policies in coming days. Major U.S retailers like Walmart, Kroger, and Dicks Sporting Goods have raised the minimum age for gun and ammunition purchases to 21. Walmart stopped selling AR style guns in 2015, Dick’s said it will also now stop selling AR style guns. Kroger also owns the Fred Meyer chain and stopped selling AR style guns at the stores located in Oregon, Idaho, and Washington several years ago.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Economy, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

4 comments on “Canadian outdoor store bows to pressure against guns
  1. Joe what says:
    1 March 2018 at 17 h 54 min

    They don’t sell guns? This is removing companies that do?

    How many people die per year rock climbing…how many thousands are injured a year?

    How many mountaineering parties have gone missing or died?

    Pressure to remove those sales or distribution?
    ????

    15 Teens die a day texting and driving….

    No more cell phone sales???

    Reply
  2. Kyle Berry says:
    1 March 2018 at 14 h 19 min

    A well balanced report. It would appear that MEC and its members have taken a bold step in their efforts to solve a problem that does not exist in this country.

    Reply
  3. Peter Ashcroft says:
    1 March 2018 at 14 h 04 min

    There should be a strict control on the types of weapons for sale, and the age and suitability of the purchaser. Whereas Canada seems to be doing this, the United States gun lobby must be curtailed, now we are in the 21st.century.

    Reply
  4. Sam Renaud says:
    1 March 2018 at 13 h 32 min

    Totally misguided knee-jerk reaction. “Safety is not found in nature, life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all”. Helen Keller.

    Reply
﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics, Society

Canadian outdoor store bows to pressure against guns

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Rock band to wind down over sexual misconduct allegations

RCI | Français

8e place mondiale pour le Centre Dobson de l’Université McGill en incubation d’entreprises

Lila Downs (Foto: Elena Pardo)RCI | Español

Lila Downs: Salón, Lágrimas y Deseo

RCI | 中文

魁独运动终结？魁北克党团从官方反对党到只剩三名议员

فيضانات غمرت ريغو وغاتينو في فصل الربيع الماضي/راديو كنداالعربية | RCI

حكومة كيبك في مواجهة الكوارث: إلزام البلديات بخطة طوارئ

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Barrette a bon espoir que les projets pilotes mèneront à des embauches d'infirmièresAttentat islamiste au couteau en Allemagne : prison à vie pour un PalestinienGaétan Barrette a-t-il retardé un projet pour des raisons politiques?Orphelins de Duplessis : un recours collectif contre sept congrégations et deux gouvernementsUn premier déchargement de minerai de la mine du lac Bloom à Pointe-NoireTrump taxera les importations d’acier et d’aluminium1,8 milliard pour rénover et agrandir l’Hôpital Maisonneuve-RosemontCarles Puigdemont renonce à briguer la présidence de la CatalogneLes libéraux de Justin Trudeau refusent de faire la lumière sur le « complot indien »La Ville envisage une voie et demie pour les véhicules rue Sainte-Catherine
3 Yukon bison died after slipping down icy hill, officials say'Inside the church, women are exploited': Vatican magazine says nuns treated like indentured slavesApple appears before parliamentary committee to explain battery scandalStock markets sell off after Trump talk on steel tariffsPutin speech stokes Cold War fears in run-up to presidential electionKeeping the fires burning: Poland's government cultivates a siege mentality to its benefit'Our reputation is degrading every week': Agriculture industry warns rail backlog situation is direWorld's last male northern white rhino is seriously illBurning cellphone injures passenger's hand, delays Toronto-to-Vancouver fightConservatives fail in bid to bring national security adviser to testify on Atwal affair