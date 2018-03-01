National Parks now free for kids under 18

National parks across Canada will remain free for children and teenagers up to the age of 18.

The announcement was another of the details in the Liberal government’s federal budget presented on Tuesday, February 27.

During 2017, the 150th anniversary of Canadian confederation, the government opened all national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas, free of charge, to all Canadians celebrating the occasion .

There was such an overwhelming response to the move that the government decided to continue the practice for those under 18, permanently.

Generally admission prices for adults are around $10 (Cdn).

The move was also the fulfilment of a promise the Liberals made in 2016.