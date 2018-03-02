The heavy bag fell out of a Canadian helicopter crashed through the roof of a home in Miami and into the bedroom beneath. PHOTO; courtesy WPLG Local 10 news

Bizarre military incident: tragedy narrowly avoided

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 2 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

It could have been serious, very serious.

A Canadian military Search and Rescue helicopter was taking part in training exercises in Florida on Wednesday when an inflatable raft fell from the aircraft and crashed through the roof of a house.

A Canadian Forces CH-146 Griffon helicopter similar to the one involved in the incident. PHOTO: Canadian Forces

The un-inflated raft is normally stowed inside the aircraft. The bag is roughly the size of a hockey bag and weighs about 35kg. When inflated the raft would hold up to six people.

The bag crashed through a bedroom roof in the multi-unit building and ended up among debris on a bed beside a woman who had been lying on one side of the bed talking on the phone.

The debris and damage in the bedroom, The yellow bag, and dark- un-inflated raft, are seen on the bed where a woman was lying at the time. PHOTO: courtesy WPLG Local 10 News (ABC)

The woman’s husband had just arrived home when he heard a loud bang and his wife screaming.

Two members apparently from Canada’s 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron based in Trenton, Ontario, arrive at the residence. PHOTO: Courtesy WPLG Local 10 News (AMC)

Fortunately, except for a terrifying moment for the woman, the heavy bag and debris narrowly missed the woman and she was not injured.

Two Canadian Forces personnel in RCAF flight uniforms were seen shortly afterward quickly removing the raft from the home.

The two Canadian Forces personnel in flight suits quickly remove the bag and raft from the home and placed it in the back of an SUV. PHOTO: courtesy WPLG Local 10 News (ABC)

Canadian officials are investigating how the raft could have become detached from the aircraft.

