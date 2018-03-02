Bizarre military incident: tragedy narrowly avoided

It could have been serious, very serious.

A Canadian military Search and Rescue helicopter was taking part in training exercises in Florida on Wednesday when an inflatable raft fell from the aircraft and crashed through the roof of a house.

The un-inflated raft is normally stowed inside the aircraft. The bag is roughly the size of a hockey bag and weighs about 35kg. When inflated the raft would hold up to six people.

The bag crashed through a bedroom roof in the multi-unit building and ended up among debris on a bed beside a woman who had been lying on one side of the bed talking on the phone.

The woman’s husband had just arrived home when he heard a loud bang and his wife screaming.

Fortunately, except for a terrifying moment for the woman, the heavy bag and debris narrowly missed the woman and she was not injured.

Two Canadian Forces personnel in RCAF flight uniforms were seen shortly afterward quickly removing the raft from the home.

Canadian officials are investigating how the raft could have become detached from the aircraft.

